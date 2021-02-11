Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag





The Mountain Crew started out as a hiking group amongst friends last month and has turned into a community open for all Capetonians who want to keep the outdoors clean.

Jihad Owen founded the group after committing to complete 50 hikes in 2021 as part of his New Year's resolutions.

The small group quickly grew to over 40 members by the third hike last month and Owen says he was concerned about staying litter-free with such a large group.

Each hiker was asked to bring a plastic bag along to keep their trash in, but members ended up collecting litter along the way!

That's how the #FillABagChallenge was born, Owen tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

RELATED: Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge

Hikers and other nature enthusiasts are encouraged to join the social media challenge by posting a picture of the litter that's picked up along their route using the caption: ‘#FillABagChallenge completed!’

Owen hopes that the litter cleanup challenge can spread to other cities across the country and even the world.

We completed two hikes and I saw that there was quite a bit of interest and I put it out there on social media just... The group's intention originally was to provide beginners with an opportunity to come out and have a good time on the mountain. Jihad Owen, Founder - The Mountain Crew Cape Town

The amount of enthusiasm from the members that had joined at that point, we knew for a fact that this challenge is something that could definitely pick up. Jihad Owen, Founder - The Mountain Crew Cape Town

As a group, we are quite small [compared to the broader hiking community]... The only way it's going to truly be impactful is if people across the board start getting involved. Jihad Owen, Founder - The Mountain Crew Cape Town

We are challenging hikers to take an extra bag or two along with you when you're out on the mountain trails. If you happen to see some trash, pick it up. Jihad Owen, Founder - The Mountain Crew Cape Town

The Mountain Crew Cape Town was previously called 'We Are the Trail Blazers' but the group has now officially changed its name, as announced on Facebook.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: