'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years





A paedophile with 5000 potential victims has been jailed for 25 years.

David Wilson (36), who posed as a teenage girl online, is one of the world’s most prolific paedophiles ever.

Wilson, who lived with his mother, has confessed to 96 sex abuse offences against 52 boys as young as four.

However, an investigation by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) found that he had blackmailed at least 500 boys into sending him images of themselves.

The NCA says Wilson contacted roughly 5000 victims around the world.

Judge Rupert Overbury – who heard how Wilson’s victims pleaded for mercy that never came - described him as “sadistic and extremely dangerous” and his abuse of young boys on social media as “a lengthy and premeditated campaign of sadistic and manipulative abuse”.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

His tentacles reached out across the world… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

David Wilson cajoled boys into sending indecent images. When they sent the images, he would blackmail them into sending him pictures of them abusing someone else… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

The judge said he had ‘astonishing’ levels of sadism… His depravity went beyond the pale… Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:44].