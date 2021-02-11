Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight
Almost a year since she first hit our screens as a contestant on season 2 of M-Net's 'The Bachelor', vying for the romantic attentions of Marc Buckner, Qiniso Van Damme returns to our televisions tonight for the first-ever season of The Bachelorette SA.
Van Damme made it through to the top six of the competition in 2020, and although Buckner ultimately picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, all was certainly not lost for the 27-year-old.
Producers say she was the obvious choice to star in the new show, in which viewers will see the model and masters student attempt to find a mate from ten potential suitors.
Van Damme caught up with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King recently to talk about the show and, of course, what she's looking for in a potential love-match.
I don't have a specific type, I just really enjoy someone who's full of surprises. Is basically the Ying to my YangQiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
I'm very bubbly and all my previous partners, the thing they share is common is that they are very calm!Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
Van Damme is the sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, who she says is very protective of her:
She's very protective of me. It [her attitude] wards off the flies!Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette
LAWDT HA MERCY 🔥🙆🏾♀️ https://t.co/4dGIBbWmTm— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 11, 2021
The season premiere of The Bachelorette airs Thursday 11 February at 19:30
What is Qiniso looking for in her ideal mate? Find out by clicking below:
More from Entertainment
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA
Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette.Read More
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!
Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk
John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'
Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation.Read More