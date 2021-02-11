Streaming issues? Report here
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight

11 February 2021 4:08 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
DA MP Phumzile van Damme
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette SA
Qiniso Van Damme
The Bacherlorette
Marc Buckner

The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight.

Almost a year since she first hit our screens as a contestant on season 2 of M-Net's 'The Bachelor', vying for the romantic attentions of Marc Buckner, Qiniso Van Damme returns to our televisions tonight for the first-ever season of The Bachelorette SA.

Van Damme made it through to the top six of the competition in 2020, and although Buckner ultimately picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, all was certainly not lost for the 27-year-old.

Producers say she was the obvious choice to star in the new show, in which viewers will see the model and masters student attempt to find a mate from ten potential suitors.

Van Damme caught up with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King recently to talk about the show and, of course, what she's looking for in a potential love-match.

I don't have a specific type, I just really enjoy someone who's full of surprises. Is basically the Ying to my Yang

Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

I'm very bubbly and all my previous partners, the thing they share is common is that they are very calm!

Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

Van Damme is the sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme, who she says is very protective of her:

She's very protective of me. It [her attitude] wards off the flies!

Qiniso Van Damme - The Bachelorette

The season premiere of The Bachelorette airs Thursday 11 February at 19:30

What is Qiniso looking for in her ideal mate? Find out by clicking below:




