'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA





Ahead of the Thursday night premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette SA, the star of season 2 of The Bachelor has shared some words of wisdom with the show's leading lady - and his former flame - Qiniso van Damme.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King this week, Marc Buckner revealed that Qiniso had been his first choice when producers had initially discussed the possibility of a female-led version of the popular reality show.

Buckner also imparted some words of advice for model and masters student van Damme, who'll begin her own search for a love match on MNet tonight.

Like anything in life, you've just got it to enjoy it. Marc Buckner, The Bachelor Season 2

See it, at the very least, as a great experience. Marc Buckner, The Bachelor Season 2

Van Damme emerged as a fan favourite on Season 2 of The Bachelor last year when she appeared as one of ten contestants vying for the romantic attentions of the almost impossibly chiseled Buckner.

Despite becoming the first to lock lips with the Durbanite, it was not to be for 27-year-old van Damme and Buckner ultimately handed his final coveted rose to Marisia van Wyk.

But all was certainly not lost for Qiniso who'll have her own pick of the crop when The Bachelorette debuts on MNet on Thursday night.

The season premiere of The Bachelorette airs Thursday 11 February at 19:30

Are you ready for the very first -The Bachelorette South Africa? 💁🏽‍♀️



Don’t forget to tune in 📺 and follow the journey of eligible young men 🕺🏽🕺🏽competing for Qiniso's love and affection.❤️



Stay tuned on @MNet at 19:30 tonight! 🤩 #MonthOfLoveAwards pic.twitter.com/OdNgspGt37 — DStv (@DStv) February 11, 2021

