Norma Mngoma was unlawfully arrested by Hawks, court rules
The estranged wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
She's been accused of damaging the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that reportedly belonged to Gigaba's friend.
In her court challenge, Mngoma argued that her arrest by the Hawks was an intimidation tactic to gain unlawful access to her devices.
She told the court that the Hawks confiscated her electronic gadgets during her arrest last year and later allegedly deleted messages, images and data from them.
Judge Cassin Sardiwalla has ruled that both the Hawks' warrant of arrest and the execution of the arrest were unlawful.
RELATED: Lawyers question why Hawks arrested Norma Gigaba for 'domestic squabble'
The elite crime-fighting unit has been ordered to pay for Mngoma's legal costs and return her devices to her, says Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith.
While Mngoma has successfully challenged her arrest, she will still have to answer for her criminal charges in a separate court case due to be heard on Friday.
Judge Cassim Sardiwalla ruled that the arrest warrant and the arrest was indeed unlawful.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She was arrested for crimen injuria and malicious damage to property dating back to July last year... She challenged her arrest and also the merits of her arrest in September.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The judge also questioned the Hawks' jurisdiction.... He questions why the Hawks in Mpumalanga would be involved in any case in Gauteng where Gigaba-Mngoma was residing.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The contents and data that was taken off from her electronic devices should be given back... and [the judge] also referred for the Hawks to pay for the costs involved.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the Eyewitness News update on Afternoon Drive:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
