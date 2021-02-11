Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption





As South Africa and the world grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 State of the Nation Address was delivered to a mainly virtual audience.

Around 30 MPs and delegates attended in the House, in line with safety protocols.

This is no ordinary year. And this is no ordinary state of the nation address President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his address with a reference to Nelson Mandela who was released from prison on this day 31 years ago, to illustrate "the resilience and courage of the people of South Africa".

"We will rise" in the face of the challenges facing the country, he said.

As expected, the government's response to the pandemic was a main focus, along with corruption and economic recovery.

President Ramaphosa outlined the government's four top priorities for 2021:

- defeat the Covid-19 pandemic

- accelerate economic recovery

- implement economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth

- fight corruption and strengthen the state that has been weakened

The president summarised the effects of the relief measures implemented in April 2020 ("the largest intervention of its kind in our history") and The Presidential Employment Stimulus plan.

He said a strong recovery in employment is envisaged as a result.

He also announced that the special Covid-19 grant will be extended until 15 March "only for those sectors that have not been able to operate".

Image: @PresidencyZA

Image: @PresidencyZA

Since the government's announcement of a massive rollout of infrastructure, an investment project pipeline worth R340 billion has been developed in network industries such as energy, water, transport and telecommunications.

The Lanseria Smart City much-vaunted by the president is on track - the draft masterplan was completed in November 2020 and is now out for public comment.

President Ramaphosa also emphasized the push to support a massive increase in local production and to make exports globally competitive.

Addressing the shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission, Ramaphosa described corruption as "one of the greatest impediments to the country’s growth and development."

We have started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa

We will shortly be appointing the members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to Parliament. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Regarding the vaccine rollout, the president confirmed that the first phase (targeted at health- and other frontline workers) by March, will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Government has secured 9 million doses - the first batch of 80,000 is expected to arrive next week.

12 million vaccine doses have also been secured through the Covax facility, while Pfizer has committed 20 million doses.

Watch the president's address below: