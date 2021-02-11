Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption
As South Africa and the world grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 State of the Nation Address was delivered to a mainly virtual audience.
Around 30 MPs and delegates attended in the House, in line with safety protocols.
This is no ordinary year. And this is no ordinary state of the nation addressPresident Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his address with a reference to Nelson Mandela who was released from prison on this day 31 years ago, to illustrate "the resilience and courage of the people of South Africa".
"We will rise" in the face of the challenges facing the country, he said.
As expected, the government's response to the pandemic was a main focus, along with corruption and economic recovery.
President Ramaphosa outlined the government's four top priorities for 2021:
- defeat the Covid-19 pandemic
- accelerate economic recovery
- implement economic reforms to create sustainable jobs and drive inclusive growth
- fight corruption and strengthen the state that has been weakened
The president summarised the effects of the relief measures implemented in April 2020 ("the largest intervention of its kind in our history") and The Presidential Employment Stimulus plan.
He said a strong recovery in employment is envisaged as a result.
He also announced that the special Covid-19 grant will be extended until 15 March "only for those sectors that have not been able to operate".
Since the government's announcement of a massive rollout of infrastructure, an investment project pipeline worth R340 billion has been developed in network industries such as energy, water, transport and telecommunications.
The Lanseria Smart City much-vaunted by the president is on track - the draft masterplan was completed in November 2020 and is now out for public comment.
President Ramaphosa also emphasized the push to support a massive increase in local production and to make exports globally competitive.
Addressing the shocking revelations at the Zondo Commission, Ramaphosa described corruption as "one of the greatest impediments to the country’s growth and development."
We have started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption.President Cyril Ramaphosa
We will shortly be appointing the members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to Parliament.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Regarding the vaccine rollout, the president confirmed that the first phase (targeted at health- and other frontline workers) by March, will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Government has secured 9 million doses - the first batch of 80,000 is expected to arrive next week.
12 million vaccine doses have also been secured through the Covax facility, while Pfizer has committed 20 million doses.
Watch the president's address below:
Source : SABC
More from Local
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address
The semi-virtual event kicked off with only around 30 masked MPs and delegates attending in the House.Read More
Norma Mngoma was unlawfully arrested by Hawks, court rules
The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Hawks' decision to execute an arrest warrant against Norma Mngoma was unlawful.Read More
Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag
A newly formed hiking group in Cape Town is challenging mountain users to combat litter through the cleanup initiative #FillABagChallenge.Read More
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance
The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).Read More
MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident
MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be asking police watchdog Ipid to urgently investigate the Sassa water cannon incident after receiving no concrete answers from SAPS management.Read More
Housing handover to continue in Morningstar despite objections from residents
The City of Cape Town says it will proceed with its housing handover in Morningstar, Durbanville despite threats from angry residents questioning the allocation process.Read More
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin
SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin.Read More
WC govt pushing ahead with vaccination prep as SA turns to Johnson & Johnson jab
The Western Cape Health Department says it's continuing with preparations to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers from next week.Read More
More from Politics
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire
Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times.Read More
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died
Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend.Read More
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'
SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
Party before country always, suggests Jessie Duarte in Daily Maverick article
The party is always right, and MPs must toe the line – they have no choice, is what she seems to say, says Stephen Grootes.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different from previous years.Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message'
It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Zuma faction.Read More
More from Business
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy
Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.Read More
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance
The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA).Read More
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments
Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid.Read More
Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs
Missed the GameStop frenzy? Reddit is at it again, this time driving much-shorted Canadian dagga companies higher and higher.Read More
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
"The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip.Read More
Dry cleaners hit hard by 'work from home' concept
Nannucci Dry Cleaner co-director Michael Robarts says work from home, tourism dive, and school delays are a cloud over their head.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More