Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy
The BUA Group has paid for a million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria.
It says these will be distributed to Nigerians at no cost.
The company is a foods and infrastructure conglomerate founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu and headquartered in Lagos.
It made the vaccine deal in partnership with The Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) through the AFREXIM vaccine programme.
Now multi-billionaire Rabiu says BUA "received with utter shock" reports that CACOVID had disowned its payment.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Bishop (founding editor, Billionaire Tomorrow) about the controversy.
He's one man who's broken ranks; he's put his money where his mouth is... to try to kickstart the national vaccination programme there.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
It's ironic says Bishop, that Rabiu is actually getting flak for this gesture.
There's a bunch called CACOVID [The Coalition Against Covid-19] which is a business-backed group which co-ordinates the private business efforts to try to combat Covid-19 and they've disowned the move!Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
They said that no single company has the capacity to say they can vaccinate a million people just like that. They offered people a chance to do it. No-one came forward and they say they don't understand why Abdul Samad Rabiu has suddenly done so.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
I've met him a couple of times... and I know he won't give a stuff... He's never afraid of putting his money forward for charitable causes.Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow
Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Rabiu segment at 1:48):
