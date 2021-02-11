Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy

11 February 2021 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Chris Bishop
Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine rollout
Abdul Samad Rabiu
CACOVID

Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.

The BUA Group has paid for a million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria.

It says these will be distributed to Nigerians at no cost.

© Dan Magiore/123rf

The company is a foods and infrastructure conglomerate founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu and headquartered in Lagos.

It made the vaccine deal in partnership with The Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) through the AFREXIM vaccine programme.

Now multi-billionaire Rabiu says BUA "received with utter shock" reports that CACOVID had disowned its payment.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Bishop (founding editor, Billionaire Tomorrow) about the controversy.

He's one man who's broken ranks; he's put his money where his mouth is... to try to kickstart the national vaccination programme there.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

It's ironic says Bishop, that Rabiu is actually getting flak for this gesture.

There's a bunch called CACOVID [The Coalition Against Covid-19] which is a business-backed group which co-ordinates the private business efforts to try to combat Covid-19 and they've disowned the move!

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

They said that no single company has the capacity to say they can vaccinate a million people just like that. They offered people a chance to do it. No-one came forward and they say they don't understand why Abdul Samad Rabiu has suddenly done so.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

I've met him a couple of times... and I know he won't give a stuff... He's never afraid of putting his money forward for charitable causes.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Rabiu segment at 1:48):




