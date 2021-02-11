[WATCH] President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his 5th State of the Nation Address on Thursday (11 February 2021).
He was expected to focus on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption and the revival of the economy.
Watch the livestream below:
Source : SABC
