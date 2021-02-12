It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Poetry as a form of protest
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Philippa Yaa de Villiers
Allan Kolski Horwitz
Tari Nyamayaro
Today at 10:08
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:33
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 11:05
Crypto Currency
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mpho Dagada - at Cryptocurrency Expert
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- fitness couple goals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fhulufelo Siphuma
Today at 11:32
Super Scientist Campaign with Inspiring Fifty winner Genevieve Mannel
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Genevieve Manuel continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
How do we get our local municipalities back in order? DDP
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Today at 12:15
Agri's reaction to SONA 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Today at 12:23
Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:40
Gang Violence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Today at 12:45
The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Sea Harvest and Capetalk: Let's get punny
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas poem
Today at 13:40
Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA). 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
View all Business
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag A newly formed hiking group in Cape Town is challenging mountain users to combat litter through the cleanup initiative #FillABagCh... 11 February 2021 4:35 PM
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion
Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark.

A number of analysts have described Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) as out of touch with reality.

Bernstein says Ramaphosa delivered very little in the way of new plans to help South Africa deal with the pandemic, economic crisis, and other pressing issues.

RELATED: Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption

The CDE boss says she doesn't buy the president's update on the progress of infrastructure development projects which she believes are at a standstill

She says Ramaphosa did not adequately address the government's "spectacular failure" to acquire Covid-19 vaccines.

Nothing new was mentioned about detailed acquisition plans and rollout dates either. She says everything was very vague.

And instead of focusing on corruption at a local government level, Bernstein says Ramaphosa should be tackling incompetent Cabinet members and the lack of accountability that exists for them.

"When does the President fire some Cabinet ministers?", she asks.

RELATED: WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address

I don't think anyone can disagree with his four top priorities, my concern was that I wasn't very impressed with a lot of what was said.

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

I think this was the wrong speech for the time. South Africa is in desperate crisis on every front... and I don't think that what's being done is responding to these [crisis points] in any adequate way.

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

I didn't see a new approach or vision and I don't believe that a lot of what was said [about infrastructure development} is actually happening.

Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




