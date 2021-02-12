It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona
A number of analysts have described Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) as out of touch with reality.
Bernstein says Ramaphosa delivered very little in the way of new plans to help South Africa deal with the pandemic, economic crisis, and other pressing issues.
RELATED: Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption
The CDE boss says she doesn't buy the president's update on the progress of infrastructure development projects which she believes are at a standstill
She says Ramaphosa did not adequately address the government's "spectacular failure" to acquire Covid-19 vaccines.
Nothing new was mentioned about detailed acquisition plans and rollout dates either. She says everything was very vague.
And instead of focusing on corruption at a local government level, Bernstein says Ramaphosa should be tackling incompetent Cabinet members and the lack of accountability that exists for them.
"When does the President fire some Cabinet ministers?", she asks.
RELATED: WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address
I don't think anyone can disagree with his four top priorities, my concern was that I wasn't very impressed with a lot of what was said.Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise
I think this was the wrong speech for the time. South Africa is in desperate crisis on every front... and I don't think that what's being done is responding to these [crisis points] in any adequate way.Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise
I didn't see a new approach or vision and I don't believe that a lot of what was said [about infrastructure development} is actually happening.Ann Bernstein, Executive director - Centre for Development and Enterprise
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
