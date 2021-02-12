Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots





In 2019, Delport became the second-ever SA-born chef to receive a Michelin Star for his restaurant, just 10 months after opening it.

Last month, the UK and Ireland 2021 Michelin Guide announced that Restaurant Interlude has retained its Michelin star.

It's been amazing... to get it two years in a row without having to change much has been great. Jean Delport, Head Chef - Restaurant Interlude

Given the type of year that we've had where we've been in lockdown for almost half of it, it's always some good news to have at the end of the horizon. Jean Delport, Head Chef - Restaurant Interlude

RELATED: Cape Town chef earns himself a Michelin star at new UK restaurant

Delport was previously the chef at Benguela on Main in Somerset West before he left the Mother City to open his fine-dining restaurant in the UK.

Restaurant Interlude is located in Sussex in the south-eastern UK at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

Delport credits hard work, vision, a passionate team, and authenticity for the establishment's culinary success.

RELATED: Michelin chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen gives us a taste of what's to come

The restaurant sources locally made wine from Benguela Cove Wine Estate near Hermanus.

"The whole idea was to bring a South African experience across to the UK along with the restaurant", hells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

I think it's mostly passion that needs to come through. Jean Delport, Head Chef - Restaurant Interlude

We have a very South African focus on flavours and ideas and childhood memories that we bring into the restaurant. Jean Delport, Head Chef - Restaurant Interlude

Food is a fine art. We get to express ourselves in the way we see fit. Jean Delport, Head Chef - Interlude

Listen to Jean Delport in conversation with Refilwe Moloto: