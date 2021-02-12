WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

How a garage filled with dusty old machines is helping South Africa combat Covid-19

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Clive Arries - West End Primary School in Lentegeur Mitchells Plain Deidre Cawcutt - Principal of Wynberg Girls' Junior School

Are schools ready to go back on Monday the 15th?

Today at 16:50

What the Ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of a pandemic

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Collen Aldous, Nelson Mandela School Of Medicine healthcare scientist at the university of KZN

