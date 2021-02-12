SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination





The local documentary film is in the running for an Oscar nomination.

My Octopus Teacher has made the Oscars shortlist for the Documentary Feature category and it's one of 15 projects that are being considered for a nomination.

The final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday 15 March 2021, with the awards ceremony due to be held on Sunday 25 April.

The film follows Foster's extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.

It aired on Netflix and was directed by Pippa Elrich and James Reed.

Foster says the film was shot over eight years, with over 3,000 hours of footage collected during the project.

He's acknowledged his international partners and the local team at the Sea Change Project and the post-production team at Refinery.

It's only because of the passion of the big team that we have the film as it is...You need all these people specialised in their fields to really lift it up until it's shining. Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

We have gotten incredible emails and messages - thousands and thousands of them - from all corners of the planet. Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

When you make a film like this, it's years and years of commitment. Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

Foster says his current focus is advocating for more ocean conservation, outreach, and scientific research on the octopus species.

He says he's spent each year getting to know the animal on a deeper level and making fascinating discoveries.

They can change their eye colour... It has the ability to dig in deep sand... to pull out molluscs... Some of them are even collecting that prey and keeping them alive in the den, eating them when they feel like it. Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

I've just become more and more fascinated by octopus... It takes more than a lifetime to really understand this animal and all its intricacies. We need to do so much more science and observation of it. Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher

Listen to Craig Foster in conversation with John Maytham: