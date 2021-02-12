SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination
The local documentary film is in the running for an Oscar nomination.
My Octopus Teacher has made the Oscars shortlist for the Documentary Feature category and it's one of 15 projects that are being considered for a nomination.
The final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday 15 March 2021, with the awards ceremony due to be held on Sunday 25 April.
The film follows Foster's extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.
It aired on Netflix and was directed by Pippa Elrich and James Reed.
RELATED: Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story
Foster says the film was shot over eight years, with over 3,000 hours of footage collected during the project.
He's acknowledged his international partners and the local team at the Sea Change Project and the post-production team at Refinery.
It's only because of the passion of the big team that we have the film as it is...You need all these people specialised in their fields to really lift it up until it's shining.Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
We have gotten incredible emails and messages - thousands and thousands of them - from all corners of the planet.Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
When you make a film like this, it's years and years of commitment.Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
Foster says his current focus is advocating for more ocean conservation, outreach, and scientific research on the octopus species.
He says he's spent each year getting to know the animal on a deeper level and making fascinating discoveries.
They can change their eye colour... It has the ability to dig in deep sand... to pull out molluscs... Some of them are even collecting that prey and keeping them alive in the den, eating them when they feel like it.Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
I've just become more and more fascinated by octopus... It takes more than a lifetime to really understand this animal and all its intricacies. We need to do so much more science and observation of it.Craig Foster, Filmmaker - My Octopus Teacher
Listen to Craig Foster in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Local
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup
Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant.Read More
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case
The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein murder case, in which he was a suspect.Read More
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')
Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct).Read More
The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art
Home from Home NPO's Tanya Townshend chats about the Orange Art Project that helps children from vulnerable communities make art.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation Address
The semi-virtual event kicked off with only around 30 masked MPs and delegates attending in the House.Read More
Norma Mngoma was unlawfully arrested by Hawks, court rules
The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Hawks' decision to execute an arrest warrant against Norma Mngoma was unlawful.Read More
Cape Town hiking crew calls on outdoor lovers to pick up trash and fill up a bag
A newly formed hiking group in Cape Town is challenging mountain users to combat litter through the cleanup initiative #FillABagChallenge.Read More