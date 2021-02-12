Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March





German authorities have extended the lockdown – meant to expire on Sunday - until at least 7 March.

The latest lockdown started in November.

It was extended in November and made “hard” before Christmas.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will chair a meeting of leading state officials on 3 March to reassess the lockdown.

Germany’s current lockdown regulations:

Only essential shops and services are open.

People must wear masks in places such as shops and public transport - only medical masks (i.e. surgical masks, N95s, etc.) are allowed.

Employers must, if possible, allow employees to work from home

Private gatherings are only allowed with one person that lives outside a household.

Most schools remain closed; online teaching continues.

Saskia Falken interviewed DW correspondent Janelle Dumalaon.

The morale is terrible. You can feel lockdown fatigue everywhere you go. It’s cold. There’s nothing to do. People feel isolated and bored. Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The lockdowns have slowed infections… but the goalposts for easing restrictions have shifted… Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

What’s bad for Europe is bad for Germany… Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

There’s an air of frustration… a feeling of lessons having gone unlearned… We’re not sure what works anymore… Here we have the technology and the budget, but it [surveillance of variants] is not being done like in the UK… Janelle Dumalaon, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

