The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art
The Orange Art Project is a unique and colourful exhibition that showcases art made by children from the non-profit organisation, Home from Home. It is on at the Spin Street Gallery until this Saturday, 13 February.
This initiative was created by South African artist Jill Trappler, who encouraged 8 artists from the Orange Art Group to assist her in introducing the joy of creativity to vulnerable children in communities across the city, explains Refilwe Moloto.
Jill worked with Home for Home, who provides permanent, loving family-style homes to 200 children across the Western Cape in 36 community-based foster homes. The project has been going on for eight months and the art mediums used include ceramics, fabric painting, collages, charcoal, cell phone photography, wax and pencil crayons.
Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser at Home from Home, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the project.
We believe that every child deserves a safe and secure home. We provide permanent loving family-style homes to almost 200 children across the Western Cape.Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser - Home from Home
Each home has 6 children cared for by a foster mother and with social worker support.
The children range from as young as 2-years-old to 18 or 19, says Townshend.
But you can imagine having 6 children in a home during lockdown was really tough.Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser - Home from Home
These foster mothers had to become crisis teachers, and there were various school offerings online.Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser - Home from Home
The children certainly needed creative projects at home during the lockdown.
Established artist Jill Trappler decided to pilot the art project and ended up involving 12 of their 36 homes with some 60 children.
Townshend describes how the 8 artists involved in assisting the children had to start off doing so on WhatsApp as the homes were scattered across many communities from Masiphumelel, Ocean View to Goodwood.
It has just grown beautifully and 347 artworks were produced over 8 months...And now these children can see their art exhibited in this beautiful Sir Herbert Baker Building.Tanya Townshend, Fundraiser - Home from Home
Spin Street Gallery is located at the 1902 Sir Herbert Baker building in the Cape Town city centre.
The artwork is available to purchase at R250 each with proceeds going to Home from Home
Follow Home from Home on Facebook and Instagram.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/seventyfour74/seventyfour742008/seventyfour74200800429/153697470-side-view-portrait-of-african-american-boy-drawing-pictures-with-crayons-while-enjoying-art-class-in.jpg
