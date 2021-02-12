Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression
Amber Fillary is currently the world record holder for the longest under ice swim with breath held in the female category.
She swam 70 metres under the ice in one breath in near-freezing conditions in Norway last year.
RELATED: "Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope
The competitive freediver's record swim was in aid of mental health awareness and she's currently training in order to set a new world record in 2021.
Fillary has been open about her lifelong battles with addictions and depression.
She tells CapeTalk that talking about mental health struggles helps remove the stigma around them.
My message is: Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams.... No matter how hard things get, you can get through them. You can keep going.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
In theory, with all the battles that I've had with my mental state, I shouldn't have been able to achieve the things I've achieved... Nothing is possible, that's what I'm showing.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
I would like to encourage people to talk about stuff... There's so much stigma attached to these things... It's not easy, but it helps if you can share and talk about it.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
How does she do it?
Fillary says swimming under ice and holding her breathe is all about conquering the mind and pushing her physical limits.
I'm just lucky that I am able to get into such cold water and be able to be really relaxed and be able to hold my breath.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
The breath hold training is what I've been doing in normal temperatures at the moment.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
It's like your fighting against what your body wants to do. Your body wants to breathe but you've got to override that. The mental part is difficult.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
The cold is also mental. It's mind over matter.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
I'm clipped onto a rope so I don't get lost... I have safety divers with me as well, just in case, because it's dangerous with breath holds - you can pass out.Amber Fillary, South African freediver
You can visit Amber Fillary's website here to learn more about her ice-swimming, artwork, and motivational talks.
Listen to Amber Fillary in conversation with John Maytham:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/2013490068665650/photos/a.2013491821998808/2013491791998811/?type=1&theater
