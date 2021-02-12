SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')





South Africa’s Identification Act and its Births and Deaths Registration Act currently only accommodate the gender categories of "female" and "male".

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is proposing a change that will reflect the existence of other gender categories.

South Africa's ID laws may soon change to reflect other gender categories besides "female" and "male". © Wavebreak Media Ltd/1 123rf

“Sex” refers to biological attributes while “gender” is a social construct.

South Africa’s identification system does not differentiate between these distinct concepts.

South Africans may comment on the DHA’s proposal until the end of the month.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sibusiso Kheswa of at Iranti.org.

Iranti advocates for the rights of LGBTI+ persons in Africa.

The group opposes the creation of a third gender category by the DHA on the grounds that a wide range of gender identities exists.

… the policy is talking about creating a third sex. We are opposed to that. Gender is a spectrum of identities… Sibusiso Kheswa, Programme Specialist - Iranti.org

Now, with the Department of Home Affairs acknowledging the existence of intersex, non-binary and transgender people, it makes room for… randomised numbers [instead of coded ID documents indicating gender]. Sibusiso Kheswa, Programme Specialist - Iranti.org

Listen to the interview in the audio below.