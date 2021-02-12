Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case





Stevens was shot dead outside his home in Kraaifontein last week Tuesday.

The alleged 27s gang leader was one of the accused in the murder case of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein who was killed in 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says investigators are probing whether Stevens' death was linked to the Wainstein murder case which resumed in court this week.

We are looking into whether or not [the Stevens murder] might have been of his involvement in the case. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale

Five more people have been charged in connection with the Wainstein case and were granted bail on Tuesday.

According to Eyewitness News, one of the five new accused in the 2017 murder is a police officer who is stationed in Sea Point and was a member of the Anti-Gang Unit.

The other suspects include controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged organised crime kingpin Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen.

They granted bail alongside Stevens in December.

Some of the suspects, we are going to look into their gang activity. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

We have taken this case to court because we have enough evidence to be able to properly convict them. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Spokesperson - Hawks

