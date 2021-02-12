You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have





“Immune boosting” is a trending topic during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Pippa Hudson, and as many people are heading back to work and school, they want to know what they can do to keep their family healthy during this time.

The pandemic has been accelerating demand for immunity boosting products and ingredients.

Pippa chats to GP Dr Yashica Khalawan who is currently completing her post-graduate diploma in dermatology through the University of Plymouth (UK) but has a keen interest in internal medicine and primary health care.

She has over 6 year’s experience as a general practitioner and encourages people to focus on optimal nutrition and dietary intake to ensure their body is in a proper state to fight the virus and to not fall for baseless fads.

Dr Khalawan explains that there are specific cells in our bodies that help fight infection. We're born with them she says so we cannot make more. But, there are certain minerals we can consume that help these cells function at optimum levels.

So when we talk about immune-boosting we are not talking about making these cells, but rather enhancing their functionality in the body. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Signs that you may not have a strong immune system?

Simple things such as bad skin, skin breakouts, lots of anxiety, brain fog, difficulty sleeping, can lead us to the answers that our immune system itself is not functioning. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Obviously, some of these things can occur for other reasons, and everyone is living very stressful lives during the pandemic.

But she says, if these symptoms are impacting daily living, such as how you function at work and home, then it is advisable to see your general practitioner and investigate further.

How can we give our immune system its best fighting chance?

Lifestyle is directly related to health, 60% exactly related to health. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

A lot of us don't even know that we have an unhealthy lifestyle. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Eat lots of fruit and vegetables, eat healthy fats and stay away from trans and saturated fats, and stay away from refined carbohydrates, she says.

In the Covid pandemic, a few elements have been highlighted such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and zInc so you can supplement for that in your diet. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Sources of zinc are red meat, shellfish, nuts, eggs, even dark chocolate, she says.

Broccoli, Brussel sprouts, blackcurrants, and citrus fruit can top up your vitamin C.

If sunlight is not for you, then vitamin D can be absorbed by eating sardines, cod liver oil, egg yolk, and fortified foods.

Keep physically active - not less than 150 minutes of moderately intensive exercise per week.

No amount of smoking is healthy, she says, and also recommends monitoring sensible levels of alcohol intake.

Manage stress levels and ensure you have good sleep practices, says Dr Khalawan

Bedrooms should be electronic-free - no cellphones, no TVs, no laptops. Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Blue lights are not advisable in the bedroom, she adds.

She outlines the doses of Vitamin C we should be consuming.

