You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have
“Immune boosting” is a trending topic during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Pippa Hudson, and as many people are heading back to work and school, they want to know what they can do to keep their family healthy during this time.
The pandemic has been accelerating demand for immunity boosting products and ingredients.
Pippa chats to GP Dr Yashica Khalawan who is currently completing her post-graduate diploma in dermatology through the University of Plymouth (UK) but has a keen interest in internal medicine and primary health care.
She has over 6 year’s experience as a general practitioner and encourages people to focus on optimal nutrition and dietary intake to ensure their body is in a proper state to fight the virus and to not fall for baseless fads.
Dr Khalawan explains that there are specific cells in our bodies that help fight infection. We're born with them she says so we cannot make more. But, there are certain minerals we can consume that help these cells function at optimum levels.
So when we talk about immune-boosting we are not talking about making these cells, but rather enhancing their functionality in the body.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
Signs that you may not have a strong immune system?
Simple things such as bad skin, skin breakouts, lots of anxiety, brain fog, difficulty sleeping, can lead us to the answers that our immune system itself is not functioning.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
Obviously, some of these things can occur for other reasons, and everyone is living very stressful lives during the pandemic.
But she says, if these symptoms are impacting daily living, such as how you function at work and home, then it is advisable to see your general practitioner and investigate further.
How can we give our immune system its best fighting chance?
Lifestyle is directly related to health, 60% exactly related to health.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
A lot of us don't even know that we have an unhealthy lifestyle.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
Eat lots of fruit and vegetables, eat healthy fats and stay away from trans and saturated fats, and stay away from refined carbohydrates, she says.
In the Covid pandemic, a few elements have been highlighted such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and zInc so you can supplement for that in your diet.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
Sources of zinc are red meat, shellfish, nuts, eggs, even dark chocolate, she says.
Broccoli, Brussel sprouts, blackcurrants, and citrus fruit can top up your vitamin C.
If sunlight is not for you, then vitamin D can be absorbed by eating sardines, cod liver oil, egg yolk, and fortified foods.
Keep physically active - not less than 150 minutes of moderately intensive exercise per week.
No amount of smoking is healthy, she says, and also recommends monitoring sensible levels of alcohol intake.
Manage stress levels and ensure you have good sleep practices, says Dr Khalawan
Bedrooms should be electronic-free - no cellphones, no TVs, no laptops.Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP
Blue lights are not advisable in the bedroom, she adds.
She outlines the doses of Vitamin C we should be consuming.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yuliaff/yuliaff1812/yuliaff181200241/113453637-healthy-products-for-immunity-boosting.jpg
More from Valuable Tips & Advice
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe?
The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King...Read More
Don't wait until it's too late - Top Cape Town dentist shares oral health advice
Dr. Jason Sam shares expert advice on how to take care of your gums and teeth, and why you shouldn't skip your visit to the dentist.Read More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
Subletting your home this holiday? Here's what you should know...
A sublet is a contract under which a tenant rents out their apartment to another person while their name is still on the lease.Read More
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food
'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.Read More
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert
With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
[EXPLAINER] Here are the facts - the good and bad - about AstraZeneca vaccine
Laura López González, Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, explains.Read More
Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO
Biovac CEO Dr. Morena Makhoana says health authorities are still finalising the number of distribution points that will receive doses during phase 1.Read More
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula
Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele.Read More
'We will probably see third wave in June/July' says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Expect multiple waves to occur principally at two time points in the northern and southern hemispheres, says MAC Covid-19 member.Read More
R400 per kilo?! Competition Commission probes 'utterly exorbitant' ginger prices
The Competition Commission says it's currently investigating the exorbitant prices of ginger in the food retail market.Read More
DBE postpones the reopening of schools to 15 February
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that schools will reopen in mid-February and not on 27 January as initially planned.Read More
Home Affairs limits services to prioritise rapid rise in death registrations
The Department of Home Affairs will be suspending some services during the adjusted level 3 lockdown.Read More
Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa
Teachers union Naptosa says the government should include teachers in the first group that will receive the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
SA Breweries has 'good chance' of successfully challenging g'ment's booze ban
Liquor law specialist Danie Cronje tells John Maytham that SA Brewerie's likelihood of success in court is good.Read More
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine'
South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII).Read More