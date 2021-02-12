You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein... 12 February 2021 2:03 PM
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
Koeberg radioactivity containment building is cracking - Koeberg Alert Alliance Koeberg has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance. Eskom says the containment building is 'leak-tight'. 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 12 February 2021 John's 3 book picks this week. 12 February 2021 5:43 PM
Anti-blue light glasses may help your pandemic screen time overload...or not Founder of Golaa Glasses Aleksandra Surogina says that our eyes are not naturally protected against blue light from devices. 12 February 2021 4:48 PM
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system. 12 February 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist. 11 February 2021 3:42 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have

12 February 2021 3:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Healthy lifestyle
Healthy Diet
Immune-boosting

GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system.

“Immune boosting” is a trending topic during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Pippa Hudson, and as many people are heading back to work and school, they want to know what they can do to keep their family healthy during this time.

The pandemic has been accelerating demand for immunity boosting products and ingredients.

Pippa chats to GP Dr Yashica Khalawan who is currently completing her post-graduate diploma in dermatology through the University of Plymouth (UK) but has a keen interest in internal medicine and primary health care.

She has over 6 year’s experience as a general practitioner and encourages people to focus on optimal nutrition and dietary intake to ensure their body is in a proper state to fight the virus and to not fall for baseless fads.

Dr Khalawan explains that there are specific cells in our bodies that help fight infection. We're born with them she says so we cannot make more. But, there are certain minerals we can consume that help these cells function at optimum levels.

So when we talk about immune-boosting we are not talking about making these cells, but rather enhancing their functionality in the body.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Signs that you may not have a strong immune system?

Simple things such as bad skin, skin breakouts, lots of anxiety, brain fog, difficulty sleeping, can lead us to the answers that our immune system itself is not functioning.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Obviously, some of these things can occur for other reasons, and everyone is living very stressful lives during the pandemic.

But she says, if these symptoms are impacting daily living, such as how you function at work and home, then it is advisable to see your general practitioner and investigate further.

How can we give our immune system its best fighting chance?

Lifestyle is directly related to health, 60% exactly related to health.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

A lot of us don't even know that we have an unhealthy lifestyle.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Eat lots of fruit and vegetables, eat healthy fats and stay away from trans and saturated fats, and stay away from refined carbohydrates, she says.

In the Covid pandemic, a few elements have been highlighted such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and zInc so you can supplement for that in your diet.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Sources of zinc are red meat, shellfish, nuts, eggs, even dark chocolate, she says.

Broccoli, Brussel sprouts, blackcurrants, and citrus fruit can top up your vitamin C.

If sunlight is not for you, then vitamin D can be absorbed by eating sardines, cod liver oil, egg yolk, and fortified foods.

Keep physically active - not less than 150 minutes of moderately intensive exercise per week.

No amount of smoking is healthy, she says, and also recommends monitoring sensible levels of alcohol intake.

Manage stress levels and ensure you have good sleep practices, says Dr Khalawan

Bedrooms should be electronic-free - no cellphones, no TVs, no laptops.

Dr Yashica Khalawan, GP

Blue lights are not advisable in the bedroom, she adds.

She outlines the doses of Vitamin C we should be consuming.

Listen to the interview below:




