Anti-blue light glasses may help your pandemic screen time overload...or not





Many of us spend hours in front of a computer screen or phone. All of these devices, including TV screens, emit blue light.

Golaa glasses have a special coating that was designed for people who spend a lot of time in front of a screen.

John Maytham talks to Aleksandra Surogina, the founder of Golaa Glasses.

She says she began using anti-blue light glasses a few years ago when she was abroad.

Last year when lockdown hit, I realised all the activities I did became digital. Aleksandra Surogina, Founder - Golaa Glasses

She says she really needed anti-blue light glasses more than ever.

I stepped on the pair I had and broke them, so I urgently needed a new pair. Aleksandra Surogina, Founder - Golaa Glasses

When researching the product available she saw a gap in the market.

What are anti-blue light glasses?

As our eyes are not naturally protected against blue light, these offer protection. The anti-blue light coating bounces the blue light off the lens instead of absorbing it, which results in minimal exposure of the naked eye to blue light rays.

It is a special filter put onto the lenses of glasses. Aleksandra Surogina, Founder - Golaa Glasses

She says side-effects of blue light are headaches, migraines, disrupted sleep or difficulty falling asleep, eye strain, and eye fatigue.

If you wear prescription glasses you can have the filters added to the lenses, she says.

Does the research back up the use of these glasses?

I wouldn't say it is a medical product. I would say it is the equivalent of a herbal product. For some people it works, for some people, it doesn't. Aleksandra Surogina, Founder - Golaa Glasses

There is a great deal of research currently being undertaken, she adds.

A lot of it is proven but some but not proven by others so it is definitely the beginning of something quite new. Aleksandra Surogina, Founder - Golaa Glasses

She says abroad it has a commonly accepted practice to wear them.

The glasses are transparent and look just like normal glasses.

Listen to the interview below: