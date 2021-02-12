John Maytham's Book Reviews: 12 February 2021
1. Thriller: Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner. Gardner is a prolific bestselling author of twenty suspense novels.
This novel introduces Frankie Elkin, a troubled recovering alcoholic, who dedicates her life to finding missing people that everyone else has stopped looking for.
2. Fiction: Summer Water by Sarah Moss. It is Moss's seventh novel and set on the edge of a loch in Scotland where a group of wooden holiday cabins is situated. The novel takes place on one single day between dawn and dusk as a group of people are cooped up in the cabins as rain continues to pour down for days.
'The writing is gorgeous,' says John.
3. Non-Fiction: Agent Sonya by Ben McIntyre is the biography of a woman who became a Russian spy and rose up the ranks in the Soviet Union.
Take a listen to John's reviews below:
