Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend





Enjoy a street art tour in Salt River

The fifth edition of the International Public Art Festival is underway in Salt River, Cape Town until Sunday 14 February, bridging the gap between fine art and street art.

It's Africa’s largest public art festival, hosted by Baz-Art, and is showcasing the theme “100% sustainability” this year.

Attendees can expect a diverse array of art installations, talks and workshops by artists from around the world.

This year the festival has partnered with the Salt River Heritage Community that provides its featured artists with a solid understanding of the complex history of the area, an understanding that artists use to pay homage to Salt River’s 300-year history.

Venue: Salt River Arcade, 374 Albert Rd, Shop 12 Time: 12pm Cost: Free

-Indulge in a romantic picnic at Spier Wine Farm

Spier Wine Farm is hosting Valentine's Day picnics on Saturday and Sunday.

You can book a picnic basket with locally sourced products to enjoy under the ancient oaks of the Spier Werf. The basket includes gourmet salads, a charcuterie and cheese selection, a baguette with various dips, and a half lemon & herb rotisserie chicken. It also includes a decadent triple chocolate mousse.

Book at www.spier.co.za

Address: R310 Baden Powell Dr, Stellenbosch

Get serenaded by a much-loved Cape Town artist

Musical artist Robin Pieters is hosting the fifth edition of his popular concert It’s A Love Thing – Lockdown Edition.

The online music concert will take place on Sunday 14 February at 7pm. It features an array of local talent and entertainment and can be streamed by viewers live from their homes.

This year’s show is reimagined, due to Covid-19 and the lockdown regulations and showcases the local acts on the global online stage. Artists are set to perform this Valentine’s Day, including the search for untold love stories from the fans.

You can purchase tickets on Computicket here. Tickets cost R100.

Listen for more on SJs top picks for the weekend: