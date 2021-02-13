Q&A with a sexologist: 'There's almost no STI that you can't get from oral sex'
Dr. Rudlph is the founder and clinical head at My Sexual Health, a resource for credible sexual health information that also offers a network of healthcare professionals who provide sexual health and sexology services to all.
She fielded a range of questions from male menopause and erectile dysfunction to pap smears, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and sex-positive education for kids.
RELATED: Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease
There's almost no STI that you can't get from oral sex.Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
You have to have a pap smear within two years of becoming sexually active or by the age of 25, even if you're not sexually active. Women in same-sex relationships still need to have their pap smears.Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
Your penis is telling you what's happening in your heart.Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
Any guy with erectile dysfunction needs to go and see a doctor immediately because it is so closely associated with heart disease.Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
Every single person has a need for sexual health education, even if you are single or asexual, there are things that you need to know.Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
Listen to the Q&A on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
