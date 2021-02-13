Q&A with a sexologist: 'There's almost no STI that you can't get from oral sex'





Dr. Rudlph is the founder and clinical head at My Sexual Health, a resource for credible sexual health information that also offers a network of healthcare professionals who provide sexual health and sexology services to all.

She fielded a range of questions from male menopause and erectile dysfunction to pap smears, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and sex-positive education for kids.

There's almost no STI that you can't get from oral sex. Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

You have to have a pap smear within two years of becoming sexually active or by the age of 25, even if you're not sexually active. Women in same-sex relationships still need to have their pap smears. Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

Your penis is telling you what's happening in your heart. Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

Any guy with erectile dysfunction needs to go and see a doctor immediately because it is so closely associated with heart disease. Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

Every single person has a need for sexual health education, even if you are single or asexual, there are things that you need to know. Dr. Elna Rudolph, Founder and Clinical Head - My Sexual Health

