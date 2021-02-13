It's never too early to start saving for your child's education, expert explains
Last year, it was reported that the cost of educating a single child – from Grade R through University and taking inflation into account – could set you back R1.6 million.
Appello, the lead specialist for investments at Liberty, says planning for your child's future will depend on how much you can afford to save.
If you start saving early, you'll have more options for quality schools. However, the amount you save will be based on the priorities of your budgeting list.
While saving money in a bank account may work better for short-term education goals, investing the money in a fund is more suited to longer term goals such as university expenses.
Appello all savings plans need to be reviewed and adjusted for them to be successful. He suggests consulting with a financial advisor.
It's like buying a house, if you save a little bit of increments, you can actually cover a huge distance over a longer period. Whereas, if you haven't done anything, you have to make huge sacrifices in order to save for their education.Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty
The earlier you start saving, the bigger the amount of money that you're going to accumulate and the better the school, the better the education, the better the opportunities you get.Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty
If you are unable to look after yourself [financially], the education that you buy for your child will become a burden later on because they will have to look after you.Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143429215_girl-in-protective-mask-saves-money-in-bank-pig-during-quarantine.html
More from Lifestyle
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works
Sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng chats to Sara-Jayne King about her life, career and best-selling sexual health book.Read More
Q&A with a sexologist: 'There's almost no STI that you can't get from oral sex'
Medical doctor and sexologist Dr. Elna Rudolph shares expert sexual health advice on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun activities or events taking place in the Mother City this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 12 February 2021
John's 3 book picks this week.Read More
Anti-blue light glasses may help your pandemic screen time overload...or not
Founder of Golaa Glasses Aleksandra Surogina says that our eyes are not naturally protected against blue light from devices.Read More
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have
GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system.Read More
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')
Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct).Read More
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression
“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."Read More
The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art
Home from Home NPO's Tanya Townshend chats about the Orange Art Project that helps children from vulnerable communities make art.Read More