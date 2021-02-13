It's never too early to start saving for your child's education, expert explains





Last year, it was reported that the cost of educating a single child – from Grade R through University and taking inflation into account – could set you back R1.6 million.

Appello, the lead specialist for investments at Liberty, says planning for your child's future will depend on how much you can afford to save.

If you start saving early, you'll have more options for quality schools. However, the amount you save will be based on the priorities of your budgeting list.

While saving money in a bank account may work better for short-term education goals, investing the money in a fund is more suited to longer term goals such as university expenses.

Appello all savings plans need to be reviewed and adjusted for them to be successful. He suggests consulting with a financial advisor.

It's like buying a house, if you save a little bit of increments, you can actually cover a huge distance over a longer period. Whereas, if you haven't done anything, you have to make huge sacrifices in order to save for their education. Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty

The earlier you start saving, the bigger the amount of money that you're going to accumulate and the better the school, the better the education, the better the opportunities you get. Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty

If you are unable to look after yourself [financially], the education that you buy for your child will become a burden later on because they will have to look after you. Henk Appello, Lead Specialist for Investments - Liberty

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: