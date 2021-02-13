The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works
She's an internationally renowned reproductive health expert, a champion of sexual rights, advisor to the government and the UN, and a best-selling author.
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng or 'Dr T' as she has come to be known by her fans and substantial social media followers joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday.
In addition to talking about the success of her debut book, Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure, Dr T also revealed she's currently working on her second.
Click below to listen to the full podcast:
