Emotional distress can hurt chances of getting pregnant - fertility counsellor
Dr. Meletiou is a therapist specialising in supporting couples who are experiencing fertility challenges.
She says there is a link between stress and the chances of falling pregnant.
Dr. Meletiou advises that couples should consider counselling if they have tried to conceive without success for over a year.
Trying to conceive can often feel like it has "become an obligation" for couples with constant schedules, appointments, treatments, and tests.
But Dr. Meletiou says it's important that partners don't blame each other or themselves for infertility.
There are so many people that don't understand the emotional challenges that these couples face.... Stress is terrible if you want to fall pregnant.Dr Crystal Meletiou, Psychotherapist and Counsellor
Couples start [trying to conceive] later than they use to start 10 or 20 years ago. And for every year not getting pregnant, it becomes more challenging for both men and women.Dr Crystal Meletiou, Psychotherapist and Counsellor
Fertility problems are a problem [facing] a couple, it's not necessarily one individual partner...Dr Crystal Meletiou, Psychotherapist and Counsellor
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/fertility_.html?sti=nnn3cmivhfba57mbip|&mediapopup=113089077
