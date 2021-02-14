Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper
The #GiftALoveGarden project aims to grow and nurture community gardens around the Cape to nourish people in need sustainably.
Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says one of the biggest issues facing urban farmers is the lack of resources and tools.
The aim of the #GiftALoveGarden project is to create a more permanent solution to hunger by helping sustain local community farms and also kickstarting new ones.
Each R300 donation buys a food garden starter pack for farmers to grow fresh produce that helps feed local communities.
Ladles of Love has played a major role in the food relief efforts across Cape Town during the lockdown, distributing millions of meals to those in need.
RELATED: WATCH: Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding
When the pandemic hit, I just knew that food was going to be a major, major problem.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
We decided last year that we also wanted to start focusing on the 'hand-up' as opposed to just the 'hand-out'.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
One of the biggest challenges for urban farmers is that they don't have the money or resources to continually keep their harvest going, they are constantly fighting an uphill battle.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
We're working with four or five farmers and we purchase their harvest and we give them the money that they can continue harvesting their farms and keep the harvest going.Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
The vegetables are unbelievable that these guys are growing!Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love
Click here to visit the Ladles of Love website to learn more and make a donation.
Listen to Danny Diliberto in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ladlesofloveZA/photos/a.696329927139579/3285620941543785/
More from Local
The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works
Sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng chats to Sara-Jayne King about her life, career and best-selling sexual health book.Read More
Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun activities or events taking place in the Mother City this weekend.Read More
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup
Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant.Read More
Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case
The Hawks are investigating whether the killing of suspected gang boss William 'Red' Stevens was connected to the Brian Wainstein murder case, in which he was a suspect.Read More
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male')
Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct).Read More
The Orange Art Project: Helping children from vulnerable communities create art
Home from Home NPO's Tanya Townshend chats about the Orange Art Project that helps children from vulnerable communities make art.Read More
SA doccie film 'My Octopus Teacher' shortlisted for Oscar nomination
Filmmaker Craig Foster credits the international success of his documentary 'My Octopus Teacher' to a phenomenal team effort.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary.Read More