Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper





The #GiftALoveGarden project aims to grow and nurture community gardens around the Cape to nourish people in need sustainably.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says one of the biggest issues facing urban farmers is the lack of resources and tools.

The aim of the #GiftALoveGarden project is to create a more permanent solution to hunger by helping sustain local community farms and also kickstarting new ones.

Each R300 donation buys a food garden starter pack for farmers to grow fresh produce that helps feed local communities.

Ladles of Love has played a major role in the food relief efforts across Cape Town during the lockdown, distributing millions of meals to those in need.

RELATED: WATCH: Ladles of Love NGO creates advert to help mobilise more funding

When the pandemic hit, I just knew that food was going to be a major, major problem. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

We decided last year that we also wanted to start focusing on the 'hand-up' as opposed to just the 'hand-out'. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

One of the biggest challenges for urban farmers is that they don't have the money or resources to continually keep their harvest going, they are constantly fighting an uphill battle. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

We're working with four or five farmers and we purchase their harvest and we give them the money that they can continue harvesting their farms and keep the harvest going. Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

The vegetables are unbelievable that these guys are growing! Danny Diliberto, Founder - Ladles of Love

Click here to visit the Ladles of Love website to learn more and make a donation.

Listen to Danny Diliberto in conversation with Sara-Jayne King: