Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has launched a new initiative aimed at creating more sustainable urban farming projects in Ca... 14 February 2021 10:21 AM
The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works Sexual health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng chats to Sara-Jayne King about her life, career and best-selling sexual health book. 13 February 2021 12:24 PM
Need some inspo? 3 things to do in Cape Town this Valentine's Day weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King suggests three fun activities or events taking place in the Mother City this weekend. 13 February 2021 9:28 AM
View all Local
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark... 12 February 2021 8:04 AM
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary. 11 February 2021 8:19 PM
View all Politics
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
The role of the death doula: 'We're companions to the dying and their families' Death doulas are slowly shifting the way that society perceives mortality. 14 February 2021 12:28 PM
Emotional distress can hurt chances of getting pregnant - fertility counsellor Psychotherapist and counsellor Dr. Crystal Meletiou says the emotional stress of infertility issues often makes it harder for coup... 14 February 2021 9:32 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
Meet #TheBachelorette! Qiniso van Damme hits our TV screens for SA first tonight The sister of DA MP Phumzile Van Damme is the star of M-Net's first-ever season of 'The Bachelorette', hitting screens tonight. 11 February 2021 4:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA The UK's mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine will start from Monday for Brits returning from 33 red-listed countries, including Sout... 14 February 2021 1:51 PM
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon. 12 February 2021 10:53 AM
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude. 12 February 2021 9:30 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA

14 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 quarantine
UK travel ban
hotel quarantine
UK red list
Covid-19 self-isolation

The UK's mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine will start from Monday for Brits returning from 33 red-listed countries, including South Africa.

The UK has implemented an entry ban on travellers from its red list countries.

However, if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter if you self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

UK nationals or residents returning from South Africa will have to foot the bill for their mandatory hotel quarantine.

RELATED: UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels

UK Correspondent Gavin Grey says the 10-day stay is expected to cost travellers £1750, which amounts to just over R35,000.

Grey says the quarantine package includes Covid-19 testing, food and drinks, accommodation, and transport.

Even with a negative PCR Covid-19 test, all residents returning to the UK from SA will be forced to quarantine at a state-run hotel.

According to Grey, some travellers and airlines have reported having trouble with the registration process on the dedicated online portal.

RELATED: 'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

The government has taken over a number of hotels near airports and people arriving into the UK from those countries will have no choice but to be taken to one of those hotels.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

They are going to have to be there for at least 10 days and they will to have to be tested for coronavirus as well.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

It costs each person £1750 for the 11 nights, which includes transport, testing, accommodation, the food and refreshments.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Listen to the UK Report on Weekend Breakfast:




14 February 2021 1:51 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 quarantine
UK travel ban
hotel quarantine
UK red list
Covid-19 self-isolation

More from World

Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March

12 February 2021 10:53 AM

The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots

12 February 2021 9:30 AM

Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years

11 February 2021 3:42 PM

The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

10 February 2021 4:39 PM

Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting

10 February 2021 2:11 PM

If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet

10 February 2021 2:05 PM

The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread

10 February 2021 12:56 PM

A number of big-name brands have weighed in on Twitter to share their thoughts on the breakfast unusual combo suggestion

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town!

9 February 2021 9:45 AM

Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version

8 February 2021 11:31 AM

Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper

Local

It's never too early to start saving for your child's education, expert explains

Lifestyle

Hawks probe links between hit on William Red Stevens and ongoing underworld case

Local

EWN Highlights

First 200,000 coronavirus vaccines en route to Zimbabwe

14 February 2021 3:58 PM

FULL SPEECH: Angie Motshekga on SA schools' readiness for start of academic year

14 February 2021 3:34 PM

EC shop owners warned of rising attacks, murders

14 February 2021 2:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA