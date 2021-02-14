Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA





The UK has implemented an entry ban on travellers from its red list countries.

However, if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK, you will be able to enter if you self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

UK nationals or residents returning from South Africa will have to foot the bill for their mandatory hotel quarantine.

RELATED: UK govt wants travellers from SA to foot the bill for quarantine hotels

UK Correspondent Gavin Grey says the 10-day stay is expected to cost travellers £1750, which amounts to just over R35,000.

Grey says the quarantine package includes Covid-19 testing, food and drinks, accommodation, and transport.

Even with a negative PCR Covid-19 test, all residents returning to the UK from SA will be forced to quarantine at a state-run hotel.

According to Grey, some travellers and airlines have reported having trouble with the registration process on the dedicated online portal.

RELATED: 'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked

The government has taken over a number of hotels near airports and people arriving into the UK from those countries will have no choice but to be taken to one of those hotels. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

They are going to have to be there for at least 10 days and they will to have to be tested for coronavirus as well. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

It costs each person £1750 for the 11 nights, which includes transport, testing, accommodation, the food and refreshments. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Listen to the UK Report on Weekend Breakfast: