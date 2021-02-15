Schools are ready claims Motshegka, but Naptosa sings a different song





After a delayed start to the 2021 school year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19, hundreds of thousands of public school pupils return to the classroom this morning (Monday), but are schools ready to receive them.

Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided says schools are ready and that the health and safety of children and staff is a top priority.

But teaching union Naptosa has been carrying out its own research on school readiness.

Executive Director Basil Manuel joined Africa Melane on CapeTalk on Monday morning, he says the latest survey indicated a number of gaps in terms of readiness.

In terms of physical readiness, the supplies of PPEs and also worries about the appointment of staff, because staff have still not been appointed. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

The other issues were around the school curriculum, some schools haven't the annual teaching plans, which we know were designed for a much longer teaching year and now need to be revised. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Manuel explains what the impact will be of 'rotational learning', in which learners will attened school once or twice a week, due to the restricted space available for social distancing.