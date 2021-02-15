Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?
Former President Jacob Zuma is due before the State Capture Commission this morning (Monday), but his lawyers say he won't be making an appearance until his application at the Constitutional Court - requesting the recusal of the chair of the inquiry - is heard.
Zuma made the application at the apex court last year after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused to excuse himself from testimonial proceedings concerning the former head of state.
The Commission then issued a new summons and filed an urgent Constitutional Court application to oblige Zuma to comply and appear at the inquiry.
Law expert Prof Stephen Tuson explains to Cape Talk's Africa Melane what the legal consequences may be for Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons.
Tuson says it's important to remember that a commission of inquiry is not a criminal proceeding:
It's not that we have an accused who is being charged and we're not trying to prove somebody's guilt, it's an investigative procedure.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
However, Tuscon explains, there are parallels to a criminal proceeding, and there has to be some 'compulsion method' to force reluctant witnesses to testify.
So you summons a person to a hearing and they are expected to comply with the summons.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
And if they don't comply? Well, then they are subject to the provisions of the Commissions Act.
It says if someone doesn't comply with a subpoena, then they can be convicted of an offense or jailed or fined.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
So the summons is issued, it's served on him, he knows that he has to be there and he refuses to testify - that is an offence in terms of the Act.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
But Zuma may have one last get-out-of-jail-free card up his sleeve, Tuscon explains.
It's a mechanism in both criminal trials and commissions where a witness can refuse to testify if the questions put to the witness can incriminate them in a criminal offense.
Tuson says while that mechanism is open to President Zuma, there are consequences to invoking it.
Firstly, you cannot refuse to pitch up at all, you have to answer the summons, you have to appear.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
They call it 'privileged self-incrimination' and it must be invoked on a question by question basis.Professor Stephen Tuson, Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law - Wits University
ANC veterans have said it is unthinkable that a member of the party would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture inquiry as former president Jacob Zuma did.
The stalwarts who called for Zuma to step down as the country's president and ANC leader in 2016 - have expressed their frustration over the current ANC leadership's slow response to Zuma's actions.
What does the law say about those who failed to respond to a commission summons? Listen below:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
