Jogger beaten with pipe close to cableway says he will return to the mountain





A jogger and his running buddy who were brutally beaten while running along Tafelberg Road on Table Mountain ten days ago are facing huge medical bills following the attack.

Like many Capetonians, Eddie Moyo and his friend Clive are regular joggers along the particular stretch of road close to the cableway.

On 6 February the pair were set upon by three armed men who beat Eddie with a pipe and left Clive needing treatment in ICU after stabbing him several times.

Both men are said to be recovering well but have been left with significant medical bills.

A Backabuddy campaign has been set up to help the pair, Eddie's employer Justin Hodge joined Refilwe Molto on Monday to give an update on the men's situation and explain how listeners can help.

We're all just very thankful it wasn't more serious. Justin Hodge

To blame the experience on SANParks I think would be unfair. Justin Hodge, Owner - Fluffi & Friends

Meanwhile, Eddie, who is a barista at Fluffi & Friends in De Waal Park, says the incident won't put him off running on the mountain in the future.

I believe this was a once in a time thing that happened, I've been jogging there for a long time. Eddie Moyo

I will definitely be back on the mountain. Eddie Moyo

Despite the severity of the attack Eddie was back at work the following the Monday, telling Justin that he preferred to work to 'keep his mind off the pain'.

He is a stalwart chap. Justin Hodge, Owner - Fluffi & Friends

Click below to listen to the full interview, if you would like to donate to the Backabuddy campaign click here: