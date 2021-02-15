City of CT apologises for foul stench amid ongoing sludge removal at Potsdam





Contractors resumed the process of removing sludge stockpiled at Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town says the disruption of the stockpile is causing a bad odour, as anticipated.

"The City regrets the discomfort to residents, and every effort is being made to suppress the smell while the work is underway", the municipality says in a statement.

The City of Cape Town’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works located on Koeberg Road near Killarney. Image: CapeTalk/Qama Qukula

Residents living in the Table View and Milnerton area have been enduring the foul stench of faeces coming from City’s sewage plant since the start of the new year.

The odour was caused by a build-up of sludge at the Potsdam plant due to delays in appointing a new sludge removal contractor.

The City says the removal of the stockpile in the sludge pond started on Thursday 28 January with over 1000 tons of sludge cake removed over six days.

While the primary sludge cake was removed by Wednesday 3 February, some remaining wet sludge still needed to be dried before being removed.

The removal of the remaining sludge, which has now been fully processed and dried, began on Saturday 13 February.

All the water contained in the sludge cake stockpile moved to the bottom of the pond over time, and therefore the remaining sludge in the pond was too wet to be removed by truck immediately. City of Cape Town

Further processing was required to ensure that the sludge is sufficiently dry to be transported by truck. This process is time-consuming and does release odour, which is contributing to the ongoing odour around the plant. City of Cape Town

Stink as sludge loaded onto trucks

The City says odour suppression and masking have continued throughout the removal operation.

It has warned that trucks disposing the remaining sludge do have a very strong odour and are probably the cause of some significant odour along its route to the disposal site.

The plant has requested the drivers of the vehicles transporting sludge to hose the vehicles down before leaving the site, which should also further aid in reducing odours in the area.

The City expects that the sludge pond will be completely cleaned out in approximately two weeks.