'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to welcome a sibling for their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

A spokesperson for the couple has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

A friend of the couple, photographer Misan Harriman, shared a black and white photograph of the pair on Twitter on Valentine's Day which clearly shows Mehgan's growing baby bump.

Meghan and Harry married at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018 and welcomed their son Archie the following year.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The royal couple are said to be 'overjoyed' at the news which comes a little under three months since the Duchess penned an article for the New York Times in which she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last July.

In the piece, Meghan wrote of the 'unbearable grief' of losing the baby. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she said.

Meanwhile, royal watchers have noted the significance of the date on which the pair, who now live in Los Angeles, chose to announce their good news.

It was also on Valentine's Day, in 1984, that the late Princess Diana officially announced she was expecting her second child — Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry picked a very special date to announce their pregnancy, and not just because it was Valentine's Day. ❤️ https://t.co/YMojVP5kFM pic.twitter.com/0F73Hr4oJ3 — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2021

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen is 'delighted' at the news.

According to the BBC, the new addition to the royal family will follow the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in the line of succession.

However, as it stands, the child would not be entitled to be an HRH nor a prince or a princess.