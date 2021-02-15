Former miners with silicosis still waiting for compensation, two years on





Eyewitness News journalist Theto Mahlakoana has compiled a special report about the miners who are still waiting for justice after the historic silicosis case.

More than two years ago, the High Court in Johannesburg approved a historic R5 billion settlement in the landmark silicosis class action suit involving thousands of miners.

The class-action lawsuit began in 2012 and it took seven years for a High Court-approved settlement between miners and nine gold mining companies.

After the parties reached an agreement in May 2018, a settlement was approved by the Johannesburg High Court in July 2019.

Compensation is owed to mineworkers who contracted the lung disease during or after being employed in gold mines from 1965 until 2019, Mahlakoana reports.

However, a special trust has yet to issue payments from the R5 billion agreement, which can amount to up to R500,000 per claimant with the most severe cases of silicosis.

According to the Eyewitness News reporter, the affected miners, facing the inevitability of death, are losing hope of ever receiving justice.

Mining activists have slammed the slow pace of the rollout of compensation payments to former mineworkers who suffer from silicosis, many of whom are dying from the respiratory incurable disease.

A lot of them are still waiting. A lot of them live in anguish and poverty, and most importantly, a lot of them are dying. This silicosis is quite deadly. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Despite the trust having been set up at the beginning of 2020, there has been very little communication. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The trust has to ensure that they create this database which they say has more than one million names now... There are checks that must be followed through. There must still be medical examinations of these former mineworkers to ensure that they get the payment amounts that is due to them. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The court issued instructions that the trust fund must be set up to ensure that there are proper mechanisms in place and that the processing of these payments would have been facilitated by the contribution by the gold mining companies. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

