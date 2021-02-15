What do you see in this picture - a man or a dog?





Take a look at this image...what do you see?

This optical illusion is leaving people unsure as to what they're looking at.

Some people say the image is clearly a dog, while others are adamant it's a picture of a man running into the woods.

What do you see?

The picture is actually a black poodle dog running towards the camera through the snow. To get more interesting posts like this, followhttps://t.co/vVtfPYUIpV #viral #rare #news pic.twitter.com/6nuFDbfLNf — NATIONAL CHILD DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (@NATIONALCHILDD2) February 7, 2021

Psychologist Lee Chambers tells The Sun: "If you are currently anxious, you are much more likely to see the man escaping, seeing the image in a more threatening viewpoint."

But, he said, if you are currently in a "place of calm confidence", you are more likely to see the features of the dogs face moving towards you.

Which you you see?

The illusion is sparking the same level of debate as the 'blue or gold' dress did back in 2015.

The image, which some people claimed showed a gold dress, and others a blue one, polarized the internet several years ago.

And how about this one?

Do you see a seed in the avocado or not?