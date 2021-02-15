World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin





A fascinating report in SkyNews recounts how math boffin Kit Yates from Bath University in the United Kingdom has cleverly calculated the size and circumference of the SARS-CoV-2 virus particles and come up with a startling analogy...

Yates says it is astonishing that the equivalent of a few mouthfuls of cooldrink is responsible for so many infections, deaths, and interruptions.

© Lily Oh / 123rf

The mathematician calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 - at an average of about 100 nanometres, or 100 billionths of a metre - and then figured out the volume of the spherical virus, reports Sky.

