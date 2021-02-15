[VIDEO] Cape Town Saturday waterfront stabbing - V&A responds
A fight broke out late on Saturday afternoon at the V&A Waterfront and a video of the skirmish has gone viral on social media.
Kieno Kammies says he is shocked.
One guy is holding a knife as long as the first half of your arm. These kids are running around chasing one another into the waterfront.Kieno Kammies, Presenter - CapeTalk
What you see there is a group of youngsters involved in a fight at our Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
We don't know the cause of the fight.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
#PublicDisorder #Waterfront This apparently happened at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Group of young people attacking each other with knives... @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @SAPoliceService @eNCA @CityofCT @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/noLZKML1hA— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) February 14, 2021
It resulted in one youngster being stabbed in the back.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Kau says, having watched the footage, the V&A believe the fight began outside of the waterfront precinct.
It was Valentine's weekend so a lot more people were coming into the Waterfront to enjoy the attractions, restaurants, and shopping - and it was also the last weekend before schools open, so it is not unusual to see volumes of teenagers.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Kau says no security spotted any armed youth but became aware when the two groups started gathering outside the amphitheatre area.
They were observing the situation and then it spills out very quickly. The whole thing takes place in less than a few seconds and then it's over and they scatter. But somebody had then been stabbed and then the priority for us is to attend to that with our ER24 team that is on standby on our priority.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
One teen was stabbed in the back but no other casualties were reported. No party has been willing to lay charges with the police.
We have information...but if no one is willing to press charges it makes the job more difficult for us.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Kay says he wants to reassure the public that the V&A has a comprehensive security operation in place.
It is a very visible one. You have security personnel on foot, motorbike security, and vehicles.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
it includes an armed response as well as CCTV cameras.
This was an isolated incident and we don't want it to happen again.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Personel were increased after the incident, and SAPS are always in the precinct, he says.
No one has been arrested at this stage but the V&A is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Listen to the interview with Donald Kau below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/v_a_waterfront.html
