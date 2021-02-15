Is the Lay's Salt & Vinegar flavour back in SA? Chips brand issues cryptic reply





South African chip lovers were heartbroken in February last year when Lay's announced its decision to drop its salt and vinegar chips due to weak sales, but some recent social media posts have reignited hopes that the flavour could be making a comeback.

RELATED: Why you have to lay off the Salt (& Vinegar)

Lay's South Africa has issued a cryptic emoji response to two South African Twitter users who got their hands on the Salt & Vinegar chips over the weekend.

One user tweeted, "Yall, Salt and Vinegar Lays are back!!!" with heart emojis along with a picture of the "discontinued" crisps.

Another user also uploaded a picture of the chips and wrote, "Thank you! Thank you! Gosh how have I missed these".

However, Lay's South Africa did not confirm or deny the return of the salt and vinegar flavour.

The potato chips brand simply replied to the tweets with an emoji showing a pair of wide eyes glancing side-ways.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Mekhail Nielsen caused a stir on Sunday after posting snaps of himself carrying multiple packets of the salt and vinegar crisps in the chips aisle at local food retailer.

"My fellow South Africans, we have done it. Guess who's back", he captioned the pictures.

The post has been shared almost 900 times in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: WATCH: Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lay's! John or Kieno?

👀 — Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 13, 2021

👀 — Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 12, 2021

haibo, salt and vinegar Lays are back?? — water bender 🪐🛸 (@numbahfive_) February 14, 2021

It's still unclear whether Lay's South Africa has officially brought the flavour back.

In mid-December, the brand made it clear on its Facebook page that it had "said goodbye" to the tangy tasting chips.

Here's a screenshot from a pinned post on the Lay's South Africa Facebook account: