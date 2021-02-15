Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control
Having new COVID-19 vaccines will mean little if people around the world are unable to get vaccinated in a timely manner, say the authors of a Health Policy piece published in The Lancet.
The seven authors, who are leading experts in vaccines, health policy, and infectious disease, say that if developing nations don't get immunized then the risk of Covid-19 remains for everyone.
The London School of Economics and Political Science's Dr Olivier Wouters says: "Unless vaccines are distributed more equitably, it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level"
They are urging richer nations, but also the pharmaceutical company that the drugs and crucially drug-making ability is shared around the planet.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
There's no point in Western Europe, for example, being completely vaccinated because Covid crosses borders and if it's left untamed it mutates and will become resistant to any and all vaccines, so what's the point?Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Unless we're going to pull up the drawbridge and never go anywhere again.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
It's a market economy and when it comes to it, richer nations placed their order early on because they could afford to.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
74 countries have so far begun their vaccine roll out programmes.
In the UK, more than 15 million people have had their first coronavirus vaccine, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a "significant milestone".
RELATED: SA left sucking the hind teat for Covid-19 vaccine
Listen to the full 'World View' with Adam Gilchrist by clicking below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/VACCINE_.html?sti=m1g2qgrazb8vp7botp|&mediapopup=119154224
More from World
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin
Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy.Read More
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child
“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says.Read More
Hotel quarantine to cost roughly R35k for UK residents returning from SA
The UK's mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine will start from Monday for Brits returning from 33 red-listed countries, including South Africa.Read More
Germany – worried about virus variants - extends hard lockdown to 7 March
The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon.Read More
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport stays true to SA roots
Cape Town-born chef Jean Delport has won his second Michelin star in a row for his UK fine-dining restaurant, Interlude.Read More
'Sadistic, extremely dangerous' paedophile with 5000 victims jailed for 25 years
The 36-year-old's victims would plead for mercy that never came; the judge heard. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked
Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel.Read More
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting
If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge.Read More
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet
The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet.Read More
Weetbix & beans? Top brands diss weird food combo in hilarious Twitter thread
A number of big-name brands have weighed in on Twitter to share their thoughts on the breakfast unusual combo suggestionRead More