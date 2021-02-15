Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control





Having new COVID-19 vaccines will mean little if people around the world are unable to get vaccinated in a timely manner, say the authors of a Health Policy piece published in The Lancet.

The seven authors, who are leading experts in vaccines, health policy, and infectious disease, say that if developing nations don't get immunized then the risk of Covid-19 remains for everyone.

The London School of Economics and Political Science's Dr Olivier Wouters says: "Unless vaccines are distributed more equitably, it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level"

They are urging richer nations, but also the pharmaceutical company that the drugs and crucially drug-making ability is shared around the planet. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

There's no point in Western Europe, for example, being completely vaccinated because Covid crosses borders and if it's left untamed it mutates and will become resistant to any and all vaccines, so what's the point? Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Unless we're going to pull up the drawbridge and never go anywhere again. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It's a market economy and when it comes to it, richer nations placed their order early on because they could afford to. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

74 countries have so far begun their vaccine roll out programmes.

In the UK, more than 15 million people have had their first coronavirus vaccine, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a "significant milestone".

