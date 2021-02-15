Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order
Former President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday morning.
That's despite several directives and summonses issued by the commission and a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear.
Constitutional law expert Lawson Naidoo joined Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report on Monday afternoon.
I think it's now incumbent upon the commission of inquiry to institute further criminal charges against Mr Zuma...as well as contempt of court charges for ignoring an order of the Constitutional Court.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution
In a letter to the commission, Zuma's legal team says his failure to appear should not be viewed as an act of defiance.
"Appearing before deputy chief justice Zondo in the circumstances would undermine and invalidate the review application over his decision not to recuse himself."
“We also place on record that the review application was not before the Constitutional Court and, accordingly, was not considered, determined and adjudicated by that court. We reiterate that the above should not be construed to suggest any defiance of a legal process,”
Naidoo says the letter does not excuse Zuma's non-appearance.
That letter was clearly aimed at trying to avoid these criminal sanctions being imposed on him by saying he's not defying when it's quite clear that he is.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution
RELATED: Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?
It's a little over three years since the then-President Zuma announced he would be establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate State Capture and urged "everyone to cooperate with the commission of inquiry,"
"I trust that we will all respect the process and place no impediments to prevent the Commission from doing its work" he said.
He has no intention of appearing and giving evidence.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution
The Commission adjourned for lunch just after Midday on Monday, with Deputy Cheif Justice Zondo saying he would advise on how the commission proceeds after 2pm.
DCJ says he suggests the lunch adjournment for now and then later he will advise on what the commission will decides. #StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 15, 2021
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept
WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays.Read More
Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?
A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona
Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark.Read More
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary.Read More
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire
Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times.Read More
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died
Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend.Read More
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'
SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
More from Local
Is the Lay's Salt & Vinegar flavour back in SA? Chips brand issues cryptic reply
A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, it appears the flavour has popped up again on some store shelves. Is it really back?Read More
City offers reward for info about streetlight theft in Mitchells Plain
Mitchells Plain residents have been urged to report culprits behind the rampant streetlight theft on Strandfontein Road.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town Saturday waterfront stabbing - V&A responds
Public Relations Head at V&A Waterfront Donald Kau talks to Kieno Kammies about Saturday's fight where one teen was stabbed.Read More
Former miners with silicosis still waiting for compensation, two years on
More than two years after a High Court-approved settlement, thousands of mineworkers suffering from silicosis are still waiting to be paid.Read More
City of CT apologises for foul stench amid ongoing sludge removal at Potsdam
The remaining sludge at the sewage treatment plant is expected to be completely cleaned out in approximately two weeks.Read More
Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept
WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays.Read More
Jogger beaten with pipe close to cableway says he will return to the mountain
Eddie Moyo and his friend Clive were savagely beaten by three armed men during the attack on Tafelburg Road on 6 February.Read More
Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?
A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear.Read More
Schools are ready claims Motshegka, but Naptosa sings a different song
As public schools return on Monday for the delayed start of the 2021 school year, Africa Melane asks, are they are ready?Read More
Ladles of Love appeals for donations to help Cape Town's community farms prosper
Charity organisation Ladles of Loves has launched a new initiative aimed at creating more sustainable urban farming projects in Cape Town.Read More