Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order





Former President Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday morning.

That's despite several directives and summonses issued by the commission and a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear.

Constitutional law expert Lawson Naidoo joined Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report on Monday afternoon.

I think it's now incumbent upon the commission of inquiry to institute further criminal charges against Mr Zuma...as well as contempt of court charges for ignoring an order of the Constitutional Court. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution

In a letter to the commission, Zuma's legal team says his failure to appear should not be viewed as an act of defiance.

"Appearing before deputy chief justice Zondo in the circumstances would undermine and invalidate the review application over his decision not to recuse himself."

“We also place on record that the review application was not before the Constitutional Court and, accordingly, was not considered, determined and adjudicated by that court. We reiterate that the above should not be construed to suggest any defiance of a legal process,”

Naidoo says the letter does not excuse Zuma's non-appearance.

That letter was clearly aimed at trying to avoid these criminal sanctions being imposed on him by saying he's not defying when it's quite clear that he is. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution

RELATED: Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?

It's a little over three years since the then-President Zuma announced he would be establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate State Capture and urged "everyone to cooperate with the commission of inquiry,"

"I trust that we will all respect the process and place no impediments to prevent the Commission from doing its work" he said.

He has no intention of appearing and giving evidence. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary - Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution

The Commission adjourned for lunch just after Midday on Monday, with Deputy Cheif Justice Zondo saying he would advise on how the commission proceeds after 2pm.

DCJ says he suggests the lunch adjournment for now and then later he will advise on what the commission will decides. #StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 15, 2021

Listen to the full conversation below: