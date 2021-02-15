City offers reward for info about streetlight theft in Mitchells Plain





The City of Cape Town is pleading with residents to come forward with any information about the criminals who are stealing electricity and electricity infrastructure on Strandfontein Road in Mitchells Plain.

The municipality is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods, or the handing-in of illegal or stolen goods.

According to the City, Strandfontein Road has been severely impacted by streetlight theft, which has affected service to the residents in the Mitchells Plain and Wynberg districts.

The most recent incident will cost the City R600,000 to repair, which is money paid by Cape Town residents through the tariffs.

"Criminals have managed to steal the complete electric light units of several lamp poles, which are more than 11 meters high. This type of action does not happen without anyone seeing it", the City says in a statement.

Damage to City streetlight infrastructure in Strandfontein Road has been one of the City’s most severe cases of streetlight luminaire theft and damage in recent months.

These criminal acts appear to be well organised, with more than 100 individual street lights damaged along this stretch in a short period. The poles are more than 11 meters high.

The City’s Area South is the most severely affected and includes Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, and Wynberg.

The City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department has spent R4.6 million between July 2020 and December 2020 to replace and repair damaged and stolen infrastructure in Area South, which has been severely affected.

We cannot afford to replace this infrastructure constantly and it is paid for by the customers through the tariffs City of Cape Town

Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the South African Police Service (SAPS) or to the City. Anonymous tip-offs are welcome.

Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:

SMS: 31220

Email: power@capetown.gov.za

Residents can give anonymous tip offs if they are aware of illegal activity, such as illegal connections that are taking place; that has happened or is still to happen. Please call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies