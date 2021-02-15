Solidarity-funded Sol-Tech campus 'We do have black students'
The Solidarity website describes the Sol-Tech college as an opportunity to receive recognised national qualifications in artisan-based training in fields such as welder, fitter and turner, electrician, and more.
It adds: 'Thanks to the support of the Solidarity Movement’s members, more than R50 million has been invested in modern equipment.'
Sol-Tech Managing Director Paul van Deventer speaks to Kieno Kammies about the college. He says it has been in existence for 13 years and only recently moved into the newly built campus.
I can tell you we do have black students.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
There are three criteria that need to be met in order to enroll in Sol-Tech explains Van Deventer:
- an admission test needs to be passed, candidates need a 'proper understanding of Afrikaans', and you need to be able to pay the tuition fees which he notes are 'quite expensive.
But I want to tell you we do have English-speaking students as well but our teaching language is Afrikaans - however, if you ask a question in English you will be answered in English.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
Students may also write examinations in English, he adds.
We are a private institution so there is no state subsidy.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
No student who has met the three criteria has ever been excluded he says.
We currently have black students and we currently have students that are very happy and they have very good success in South Africa.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
He says the college provides quality education and training in trades.
94.7% of our students when they qualify find jobs, 56% find jobs immediately. They are immediately employed, and the rest within 6 months.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
Over 22% of SOl-Tech graduates start their own businesses, he says, and 37% find jobs in large companies with over 250 employees.
They go out and participate in the economy, they are very successful, and they are what our country needs.Paul van Deventer, MD- Sol-Tech
Listen to the interview with Sol-Tech MD Paul van Deventer and Economist Dr Iraj Abedian below:
