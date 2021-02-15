Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'
The rugby icon penned an emotional letter on his departure from WP Rugby and the Stormers which he posted on Instagram.
Kolisi says he'll be forever indebted to the union and the club for giving him the chance to live out his dream.
"You have allowed little boys and girls across South Africa who look just like me to believe that they too can do anything they put their mind to. The power in this thinking is endless, and you have provided that hope", the letter reads.
Kolisi also expressed his gratitude to his coaches and teammates who shaped his career.
From being singed by Rassie, to being coached by Allister Coetzee, Robbie Fleck, and then by Dobbo - each one of you took me under your wing and guided me through to the highest level, showing me what it meant to be a leader, on and off the field.Siya Kolisi
De Villiers, Burger, Habana, Bekker, De Jongh, Aplon... all Western Province legends in their own right. It fills me with great pride knowing I was able to share the field with such huge names in the game.Siya Kolisi
Kolisi also thanked the fans in the heart-felt post: "Feeling your energy week-in-week-out, there has been no better place in the world to play than DHL Newlands".
He did not specify what is next in his professional rugby career but he did confirm that he would be leaving Cape Town.
This comes amid widespread reports that Kolisi has been signed to the Sharks.
Ashfak Mohamed, the digital sports editor at Independent Media, says it only makes sense for Kolisi to spread his wings following the 2019 Rugby World Cup victory.
"There's a bigger picture here for the man and for the player as well", Mohamed tells CapeTalk.
Siya is an absolute icon in South Africa, not just on the sporting field but across the spectrum in society as well, he's done amazing work off the field with his foundation...Ashfak Mohamed, Digital Sports Editor - Independent Media
Western Province are totally within their rights to ask for a transfer fee because the contract is til valid until the end of October.Ashfak Mohamed, Digital Sports Editor - Independent Media
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : Thestormers.com
