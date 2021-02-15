Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:11
Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Is the Lay's Salt & Vinegar flavour back in SA? Chips brand issues cryptic reply A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, it appears the flavour has popped up again on some store shelves. Is it... 15 February 2021 1:55 PM
City offers reward for info about streetlight theft in Mitchells Plain Mitchells Plain residents have been urged to report culprits behind the rampant streetlight theft on Strandfontein Road. 15 February 2021 12:49 PM
Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission. 15 February 2021 12:48 PM
View all Local
Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was... 15 February 2021 4:53 PM
Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays. 15 February 2021 8:58 AM
Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch? A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear. 15 February 2021 7:25 AM
View all Politics
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
Solidarity-funded Sol-Tech campus 'We do have black students' 'We don't discriminate against anyone,' insists Sol-Tech MD Paul van Deventer as long as students meet the admissions criteria. 15 February 2021 1:16 PM
South Africa is about to start vaccinating against Covid-19 after initial hiccup Africa’s Covid-19 epicentre is about to start rolling out vaccines proven to be effective against the 501.V2 variant. 12 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Business
Miss SA Shudu Musida hopes to remove mental health stigma with #MindfulMondays Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida will be hosting a series of online conversations with experts on mental health every week. 15 February 2021 5:47 PM
What do you see in this picture - a man or a dog? This optical illusion is leaving people baffled and completely divided over what's shown in the image...what do you see? 15 February 2021 10:50 AM
The role of the death doula: 'We're companions to the dying and their families' Death doulas are slowly shifting the way that society perceives mortality. 14 February 2021 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings'

15 February 2021 3:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Sharks
DHL Stormers
Siya Kolisi
WP Rugby

Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years.

The rugby icon penned an emotional letter on his departure from WP Rugby and the Stormers which he posted on Instagram.

Kolisi says he'll be forever indebted to the union and the club for giving him the chance to live out his dream.

"You have allowed little boys and girls across South Africa who look just like me to believe that they too can do anything they put their mind to. The power in this thinking is endless, and you have provided that hope", the letter reads.

Kolisi also expressed his gratitude to his coaches and teammates who shaped his career.

From being singed by Rassie, to being coached by Allister Coetzee, Robbie Fleck, and then by Dobbo - each one of you took me under your wing and guided me through to the highest level, showing me what it meant to be a leader, on and off the field.

Siya Kolisi

De Villiers, Burger, Habana, Bekker, De Jongh, Aplon... all Western Province legends in their own right. It fills me with great pride knowing I was able to share the field with such huge names in the game.

Siya Kolisi

RELATED: WATCH: Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas

Kolisi also thanked the fans in the heart-felt post: "Feeling your energy week-in-week-out, there has been no better place in the world to play than DHL Newlands".

He did not specify what is next in his professional rugby career but he did confirm that he would be leaving Cape Town.

This comes amid widespread reports that Kolisi has been signed to the Sharks.

Ashfak Mohamed, the digital sports editor at Independent Media, says it only makes sense for Kolisi to spread his wings following the 2019 Rugby World Cup victory.

"There's a bigger picture here for the man and for the player as well", Mohamed tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: WATCH: Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Siya is an absolute icon in South Africa, not just on the sporting field but across the spectrum in society as well, he's done amazing work off the field with his foundation...

Ashfak Mohamed, Digital Sports Editor - Independent Media

Western Province are totally within their rights to ask for a transfer fee because the contract is til valid until the end of October.

Ashfak Mohamed, Digital Sports Editor - Independent Media

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:




More from Sport

Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression

12 February 2021 12:41 PM

“Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them."

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands

3 February 2021 8:31 AM

For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.

Read More arrow_forward

Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid

30 January 2021 10:13 AM

Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

23 January 2021 4:45 PM

Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty.

Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown

23 January 2021 8:09 AM

Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your levels.

Read More arrow_forward

Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya

28 December 2020 10:14 AM

"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.

Read More arrow_forward

Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni

26 December 2020 10:29 AM

SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers of Stellenbosch University.

Read More arrow_forward

'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele

20 December 2020 5:32 PM

'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people.

Read More arrow_forward

Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup

18 December 2020 5:40 PM

Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.

Read More arrow_forward

Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches

13 December 2020 12:44 PM

He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC MP Bongo pleads not guilty to bribing Parly legal advisor

15 February 2021 4:51 PM

Zikalala ‘confident’ ANC officials will convince Zuma to abide by the law

15 February 2021 4:38 PM

Motsoaledi: Anyone entering SA still needs a COVID clearance certificate

15 February 2021 3:20 PM

