Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Jacob Zuma must go jail, Justice Raymond Zondo said on Monday.

The former president is in contempt of court, said Zondo.

The State Capture Commission will now approach the Constitutional Court to request imprisoning Zuma.

The State Capture Commission will ask for former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. © liakoltyrina/123rf.com

We are all subject to the same rules under the Constitution; allowing Zuma’s defiance will cause chaos, said Zondo.

Zuma failed to appear at the Commission on Monday, despite a summons against him after he left the Commission previously without being excused.

Zuma, who likened the State Capture Commission to the apartheid government, says he is happy to go to jail.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Justice Zak Yacoob, a former judge at the Constitutional Court.

It’s strange. We live in very difficult, complicated times. The Constitutional Court has never had to consider contempt proceedings… Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

It is really much worse [than contempt of court]. It’s an attack on our society, on our democracy and rule of law… It’s not surprising… Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

He’s a man of such reduced morality that he had, he said, consensual sex with a friend’s daughter knowing that she had HIV. He’s so shameless he said to the court he took a shower to get rid of the problem… Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

If the political party condones your immorality and corruption… you start becoming a law onto yourself. Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

Zuma has now become a monster… created to an extent created by the ANC itself… Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

Jacob Zuma is saying he can only be arrested if there is bloodshed… Let’s hope our security forces can handle it… Justice Zak Yacoob, former judge - Constitutional Court

Whitfield also spoke to Ferial Haffajee, the Associate Editor at Daily Maverick.

I think our system is holding up well… Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

We probably have to ask some serious questions about the Hawks. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

