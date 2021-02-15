Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:11
Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt

15 February 2021 4:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
Zondo commission of inquiry
contempt of court
ConCourt order

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was a no-show.

The commission will approach the Constitutional Court for an order confirming that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.

If the ConCourt finds him guilty, the commission will request that the apex court orders a term of imprisonment for him.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughn says this is a historic move by the state capture commission and its chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo says he would be setting a dangerous precedent if he allowed Zuma to defy the commission's summons and the Constitutional Court order for him to appear.

RELATED: Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order

Instead of laying fresh criminal charges against Zuma with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the commission wants the ConCourt to take action against him for defying its court order.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was compelled to appear, testify and remain at the inquiry until he was excused.

However, Zuma made it clear that he would rather face imprisonment than appear before the commission.

RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry

The decision by the Zondo Commission to approach the ConCourt effectively gives Zuma very little room for his usual Stalingrad tactics, Maughn explains.

The basis of the inquiry's position is that... Jacob Zuma has defied the ruling that was given by the Constitutional Court, which expilicity stated that he needed to obey the summons issued against him by the inquiry.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The inquiry's position is that by defying the order of the Constitutional Court, he [Zuma] has effectively committed contempt of the Constitutional Court and it's the most appropriate court to deal with this issue.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

What's extraordinary is that Zondo is now saying that the inquiry will ask that, should the ConCourt make a finding of contempt, that it order that Jacob Zuma faces imprisonment for that contempt, and that certainly is extroadinary.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

WATCH: Zondo makes ruling relating Zuma's failure to appear before the commission

Listen to Karyn Maughan on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order

15 February 2021 12:48 PM

ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission.

Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept

15 February 2021 8:58 AM

WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays.

Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?

15 February 2021 7:25 AM

A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear.

WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

12 February 2021 9:44 AM

Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.

It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona

12 February 2021 8:04 AM

Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark.

Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption

11 February 2021 8:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary.

Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire

11 February 2021 1:47 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times.

What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died

11 February 2021 1:23 PM

Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend.

A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA)

11 February 2021 12:15 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

'We feel confident J&J is a good vaccine'

11 February 2021 9:23 AM

SA Medical Research Council CEO Prof Gray says they will receive 80,000 vaccinations every 7 to 14 days to begin deploying.

