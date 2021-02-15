Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt
The commission will approach the Constitutional Court for an order confirming that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court.
If the ConCourt finds him guilty, the commission will request that the apex court orders a term of imprisonment for him.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughn says this is a historic move by the state capture commission and its chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Zondo says he would be setting a dangerous precedent if he allowed Zuma to defy the commission's summons and the Constitutional Court order for him to appear.
RELATED: Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order
DCJ says the commission will approach the constitutional court to impose a term of imprisonment for Mr. Zuma. #StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 15, 2021
DCJ: Our constitution tells that we are all equal before the law. #StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 15, 2021
DCJ : "Mr. Zuma had a full opportunity to put whatever reasons he believed justified him in not complying with the summons and allowed the constitutional court to decide on those reasons." #StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) February 15, 2021
Instead of laying fresh criminal charges against Zuma with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the commission wants the ConCourt to take action against him for defying its court order.
Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was compelled to appear, testify and remain at the inquiry until he was excused.
However, Zuma made it clear that he would rather face imprisonment than appear before the commission.
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
The decision by the Zondo Commission to approach the ConCourt effectively gives Zuma very little room for his usual Stalingrad tactics, Maughn explains.
Inquiry previously laid contempt charges against Zuma with the police. NPA currently considering whether he should be charged.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 15, 2021
By asking the ConCourt to now make a finding of contempt against Zuma - and potentially order his imprisonment - commission is bypassing that process
The basis of the inquiry's position is that... Jacob Zuma has defied the ruling that was given by the Constitutional Court, which expilicity stated that he needed to obey the summons issued against him by the inquiry.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
The inquiry's position is that by defying the order of the Constitutional Court, he [Zuma] has effectively committed contempt of the Constitutional Court and it's the most appropriate court to deal with this issue.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
What's extraordinary is that Zondo is now saying that the inquiry will ask that, should the ConCourt make a finding of contempt, that it order that Jacob Zuma faces imprisonment for that contempt, and that certainly is extroadinary.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
WATCH: Zondo makes ruling relating Zuma's failure to appear before the commission
Listen to Karyn Maughan on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
