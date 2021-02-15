Miss SA Shudu Musida hopes to remove mental health stigma with #MindfulMondays
The #MindfulMondays series takes place on her Instagram page at 7pm every Monday and will tackle the various complexities of mental well-being.
It was launched last week with clinical psychologist and SADAG board member Zamo Mbele as Musida's first guest.
This evening Miss South Africa will be joined by educational psychologist Dr. Elzette Fritz to discuss teen depression.
Musida is an advocate for mental health awareness and is using the Miss South Africa platform to amplify her message.
She struggled with her mental health and anxiety for years after suffering from bullying during her childhood.
After years of self-hate, the 24-year-old says she decided to seek professional help when she saw someone on Instagram talk openly about their own mental health journey.
"When I started going to therapy and I started taking my mental health very seriously, I saw a big change in my life", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.
Musida, who was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 in October last year, says conversations about mental health should be free of shame or stigma.
RELATED: 5 things you should know about Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida
I went through bullying from grade 3 until grade 8... It affected my mental health quite a bit, how I viewed myself, my self-esteem and anxiety in general.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
I realised the importance of getting help and undoing all the years of self-hate.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
When I started going to therapy and I started taking my mental health very seriously, I saw a big change in my life. I realised for us to go anywhere as a society, we need to fix our mental health first.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
I decided to get help through Instagram actually [after] someone posted a story about their mental health journey... I'm hoping #MindfulMondays does the exact same thing for whoever is watching.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
That's why they call mental illnesses the silent killer because we are not afforded the space in our society to speak about it freely, to engage with it, to seek help, or say that you are not okay.Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020
Listen to the Miss South Africa 2020 on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : Sibongile Mafu
