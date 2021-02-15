Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price
RELATED: Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
PayJustNow is disrupting lay-bys with an approach that is decidedly consumer-friendly.
“You see that pair of shoes for R1200,” writes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
“You pay R400, you take the shoes, and then next month and the month after that you pay R400.”
PayJustNow charges no interest if you pay on time.
You can shop for 660 brands including ones such as Cape Union Mart, which joined recently.
Shoppers are limited to buying one item if it is their first time.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Newborn, CEO at PayJustNow.
No interest. No fees… We collect the instalments when people have money…Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow
We were having a braai… and this was mentioned…Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow
The reviews we’re getting is unbelievable! … The consumers pay us back… We absolutely love the South African customer!Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow
The consumer must pay nothing more – that was the starting point… We approached merchants… We make all our money from them…Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow
A prime example is something like a surfboard… Split over three months; it becomes in reach…Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rh2010/rh20101901/rh2010190100433/115281241-woman-trying-shoes-for-mountain-hiking-sitting-in-the-fitting-room-of-the-modern-sports-shop.jpg
More from MyMoney Online
Is the longest bull market in history back?
"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Medical aid too costly? 'Medical insurance' is far cheaper and it provides a lot
For R397 per month, you get unlimited GP visits and unlimited medication. You also get basic radiology, pathology, dentistry...Read More
11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel
The economy is old, mouldy toast. Bianca de Beer of Dialdirect Insurance shares 11 driving tips to help you make ends meet.Read More
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'
An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.Read More
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021
Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.Read More
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest
You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.Read More
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.Read More