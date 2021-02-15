Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
The future is here: The post-covid decade and beyond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Isaac Nkama
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Is the Lay's Salt & Vinegar flavour back in SA? Chips brand issues cryptic reply A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, it appears the flavour has popped up again on some store shelves. Is it... 15 February 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall' Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members. 15 February 2021 7:04 PM
Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was... 15 February 2021 4:53 PM
Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission. 15 February 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
View all Business
Miss SA Shudu Musida hopes to remove mental health stigma with #MindfulMondays Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida will be hosting a series of online conversations with experts on mental health every week. 15 February 2021 5:47 PM
Solidarity-funded Sol-Tech campus 'We do have black students' 'We don't discriminate against anyone,' insists Sol-Tech MD Paul van Deventer as long as students meet the admissions criteria. 15 February 2021 1:16 PM
What do you see in this picture - a man or a dog? This optical illusion is leaving people baffled and completely divided over what's shown in the image...what do you see? 15 February 2021 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 12 February 2021 10:34 AM
'Enjoy it!' - The Bachelor star imparts words of advice for #The BacheloretteSA Qiniso van Damme returns to our television screens tonight for the season premiere of the first-ever season of The Bachelorette. 11 February 2021 4:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA ID laws may soon reflect 3rd gender category (neither 'female' nor 'male') Right now, the ID system does not differentiate between "sex" (a biological attribute) and "gender" (a social construct). 12 February 2021 1:17 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall'

15 February 2021 7:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
ANC Integrity Commission
Xolani Dube
step aside resolution
ANC step aside guidelines

Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) is deeply divided over the guidelines for members facing corruption charges or allegations of impropriety.

The ANC NEC met over the weekend to discuss a variety of issues, including the party's step aside resolution.

RELATED: ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside

The party is expected to finalise the guidelines within a month after they were reportedly adopted by the NEC this weekend.

Dube says the delay tactics and inconsistency within the governing party is because there is no political will to implement the step aside resolution.

RELATED: Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy

He says neither the Cyril Ramaphosa faction nor the Ace Magashule faction wants corruption-charged ANC leaders removed.

Magashule is among the senior ANC members called upon to step aside by the party’s integrity commission after he was charged with corruption linked to his tenure as premier of the Free State.

RELATED: WATCH: Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga

The camp of Ace Magashule and the camp of Cyril Ramaphosa - because we know now that there are two camps, there's no ambiguity about that - have different interpretations of the concept 'step aside', as much they have different interpretations of morals and ethics.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst

But what they [the two camps] understand and what brings them together where there is no disagreement, is that no one must step aside. That's where they find resonance and understanding.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst

This flip-flopping, forked tongue, different interpretation I think is a way of getting us excited but the final result is... no one is going to step aside.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst

Corruption in the ANC's political elite is interconnected... In that spiderweb, you don't cut a single web because if you do that, trust me, everyone is going to fall.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:




15 February 2021 7:04 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
ANC Integrity Commission
Xolani Dube
step aside resolution
ANC step aside guidelines

More from Politics

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

15 February 2021 6:33 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt

15 February 2021 4:53 PM

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was a no-show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma skips Zondo Inquiry hearing, defying ConCourt order

15 February 2021 12:48 PM

ANC stalwarts say it's 'unthinkable' a party member would openly defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools are not superspreaders W Cape Ed Dept

15 February 2021 8:58 AM

WCED communications director Bronagh Hammond says the province is ready to get the school year started despite Covid delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will he, won't he? Zuma due back at State Capture inquiry, but will he pitch?

15 February 2021 7:25 AM

A legal expert explains what the legal consequences may be for Jacob Zuma should he ignore the Commission's summons to appear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

12 February 2021 9:44 AM

Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It was the wrong speech for the time - CDE boss unimpressed by Ramaphosa's Sona

12 February 2021 8:04 AM

Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein says President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona missed the mark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sona 2021: Ramaphosa focuses on Covid-19, economic reforms, fighting corruption

11 February 2021 8:19 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the semi-virtual 2021 State of the Nation Address. The article contains a summary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire

11 February 2021 1:47 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died

11 February 2021 1:23 PM

Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

Business Local Opinion

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Business Opinion Politics Local

KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies

Business

EWN Highlights

Warrant of arrest issued for Dimakatso Ratselane's husband

15 February 2021 8:53 PM

Dudu Myeni’s interim delinquency order appeal struck off the roll

15 February 2021 8:05 PM

Zondo Inquiry is pulling a publicity stunt, says Jacob Zuma’s son Edward

15 February 2021 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA