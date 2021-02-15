'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall'
The party's national executive committee (NEC) is deeply divided over the guidelines for members facing corruption charges or allegations of impropriety.
The ANC NEC met over the weekend to discuss a variety of issues, including the party's step aside resolution.
RELATED: ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside
The party is expected to finalise the guidelines within a month after they were reportedly adopted by the NEC this weekend.
Dube says the delay tactics and inconsistency within the governing party is because there is no political will to implement the step aside resolution.
RELATED: Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy
He says neither the Cyril Ramaphosa faction nor the Ace Magashule faction wants corruption-charged ANC leaders removed.
Magashule is among the senior ANC members called upon to step aside by the party’s integrity commission after he was charged with corruption linked to his tenure as premier of the Free State.
RELATED: WATCH: Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
The camp of Ace Magashule and the camp of Cyril Ramaphosa - because we know now that there are two camps, there's no ambiguity about that - have different interpretations of the concept 'step aside', as much they have different interpretations of morals and ethics.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
But what they [the two camps] understand and what brings them together where there is no disagreement, is that no one must step aside. That's where they find resonance and understanding.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
This flip-flopping, forked tongue, different interpretation I think is a way of getting us excited but the final result is... no one is going to step aside.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
Corruption in the ANC's political elite is interconnected... In that spiderweb, you don't cut a single web because if you do that, trust me, everyone is going to fall.Xolani Dube, Political analyst
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
