Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed

Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
UCT Dr's Trial new covid 19 Vaccine Candidate
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Graeme Meintjes
Today at 10:05
Professionalizing the public sector
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Senzo Mchunu
Today at 10:08
Re-Imaging City designs to adapt to climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Hugoo - Lecturer in Sustainable and Climate Responsive Architecture, University of Pretoria
Today at 10:33
Latest on the probe into steep increase of ginger and garlic prices by retailers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
Update on Haiti political unrest
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Widlore Merancu - Journalist based in Haiti
Today at 10:45
How have global coffee supplies been affected by the ongoing pandemic?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Robert Coles - One of the owners at Rosetta Roastery
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Recruitment agencies 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Candice Clark - MD Dynamic Talent
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Gyms in a time of a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gillian Elson 0 - Planet Fitness Exec.
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Bongani Bongo back in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:15
Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 12:27
African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:37
SLAPP tactics can no longer be - what are the legal implications?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:40
Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Is 'shack farming' threatening fire-hit Masiphumelele's permanent housing plan? Shack farming' involves individuals erecting shacks illegally with the intention of either selling or renting the structures. 16 February 2021 9:49 AM
Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment Zuma skipped the Zondo Inquiry hearing again on Monday, leading to the commission to call for him to be found in contempt of cour 16 February 2021 8:45 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall' Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members. 15 February 2021 7:04 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is heading straight back to the ConCourt after former President Jacob Zuma was... 15 February 2021 4:53 PM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA's biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
Miss SA Shudu Musida hopes to remove mental health stigma with #MindfulMondays Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida will be hosting a series of online conversations with experts on mental health every week. 15 February 2021 5:47 PM
Is the Lay's Salt & Vinegar flavour back in SA? Chips brand issues cryptic reply A year after Lay's Salt & Vinegar was discontinued in SA, it appears the flavour has popped up again on some store shelves. Is it... 15 February 2021 1:55 PM
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression "Don't let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
Moonstruck
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed

16 February 2021 7:20 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Euphonik
Primedia
DJ Fresh
rape allegations

The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case.

Former 947 hosts DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have had a rape case against them dismissed, the pair said in a joint statement last night.

In it, they say "that, after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claims made... the Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit,”.

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations

Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane and Themba 'Euphonik' Nkosi had maintained their innocence since the allegations were first made in January by Twitter user @Nampree, who accused the pair of drugging and raping her.

"You later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us)" she claimed.

Following the allegations, Fresh and Euphonik initially said they would be stepping down from 'all public engagements' but last week, following legal advice, announced they would return to work.

Their roles on Primedia's 947 station however did not survive the scandal and both DJs were dropped by the broadcaster as confirmed in a statement last Wednesday.

"This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders” said acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.

RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case

In 2020 Fresh was forced to deny allegations of sexual assault first leveled against him on social media during 2019.

In a statement he called on the nation to stand together in solidarity against perpetrators of gender-based violence:

“We cannot allow the voices of the many real and legitimate victims to be invalidated – or undermined - by the public perpetuation of false stories or unsubstantiated claims.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users seemed shocked by a Tweet from Euphonik on Monday evening after the news the case had been dismissed was made public.

Quoting a post from accuser @Nampree, in which she said she was 'broke', Nkosi replied:

"Lol because being a liar, an extortionist, a scammer and falsely accusing people you’ve never met isn’t profitable hey Get help."

At the time of publication, the dismissal of the charges could not be immediately confirmed with the NPA .




