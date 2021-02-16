Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed





Former 947 hosts DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have had a rape case against them dismissed, the pair said in a joint statement last night.

In it, they say "that, after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claims made... the Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit,”.

Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane and Themba 'Euphonik' Nkosi had maintained their innocence since the allegations were first made in January by Twitter user @Nampree, who accused the pair of drugging and raping her.

"You later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us)" she claimed.

Following the allegations, Fresh and Euphonik initially said they would be stepping down from 'all public engagements' but last week, following legal advice, announced they would return to work.

Their roles on Primedia's 947 station however did not survive the scandal and both DJs were dropped by the broadcaster as confirmed in a statement last Wednesday.

"This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders” said acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.

In 2020 Fresh was forced to deny allegations of sexual assault first leveled against him on social media during 2019.

In a statement he called on the nation to stand together in solidarity against perpetrators of gender-based violence:

“We cannot allow the voices of the many real and legitimate victims to be invalidated – or undermined - by the public perpetuation of false stories or unsubstantiated claims.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users seemed shocked by a Tweet from Euphonik on Monday evening after the news the case had been dismissed was made public.

Quoting a post from accuser @Nampree, in which she said she was 'broke', Nkosi replied:

"Lol because being a liar, an extortionist, a scammer and falsely accusing people you’ve never met isn’t profitable hey Get help."

At the time of publication, the dismissal of the charges could not be immediately confirmed with the NPA .