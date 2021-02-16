Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed
Former 947 hosts DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have had a rape case against them dismissed, the pair said in a joint statement last night.
In it, they say "that, after considering all of the evidence collected while investigating the claims made... the Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit,”.
February 15, 2021
RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations
Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane and Themba 'Euphonik' Nkosi had maintained their innocence since the allegations were first made in January by Twitter user @Nampree, who accused the pair of drugging and raping her.
"You later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us)" she claimed.
@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula— ❤ (@Nampree) January 11, 2021
Following the allegations, Fresh and Euphonik initially said they would be stepping down from 'all public engagements' but last week, following legal advice, announced they would return to work.
Their roles on Primedia's 947 station however did not survive the scandal and both DJs were dropped by the broadcaster as confirmed in a statement last Wednesday.
"This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders” said acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams.
Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has agreed to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. https://t.co/awqYz7ddsa— Primedia Broadcasting (@BrandPrimedia) February 10, 2021
RELATED: DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case
In 2020 Fresh was forced to deny allegations of sexual assault first leveled against him on social media during 2019.
In a statement he called on the nation to stand together in solidarity against perpetrators of gender-based violence:
“We cannot allow the voices of the many real and legitimate victims to be invalidated – or undermined - by the public perpetuation of false stories or unsubstantiated claims.”
Meanwhile, Twitter users seemed shocked by a Tweet from Euphonik on Monday evening after the news the case had been dismissed was made public.
Quoting a post from accuser @Nampree, in which she said she was 'broke', Nkosi replied:
"Lol because being a liar, an extortionist, a scammer and falsely accusing people you’ve never met isn’t profitable hey Get help."
This is disgusting.....you can do better..... pic.twitter.com/NHF8vDLZRL— Short People's Lives Matter🙄 (@malokisa) February 15, 2021
At the time of publication, the dismissal of the charges could not be immediately confirmed with the NPA .
