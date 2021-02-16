Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment
In 2016 he said he was 'not afraid to go to jail', and that may be a good thing since that's exactly where Jacob Zuma's State Capture Commission rival Justice Raymond Zondo said the former President should be yesterday.
It's after Zuma once again failed to appear before the inquiry, despite an order having been issued by the Constitutional Court compelling him to appear.
Addressing the commission on Monday afternoon Justice Zondo said:
"We seek an order that Mr Zuma is guilty of contempt of court, and if the Constitutional Court reaches that conclusion then it is within its discretion what it can do, one of the things...is to impose a term of imprisonment."
Advocate Erin-Dianne Richards joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday to talk about the legal implications of Zuma's refusal to obey the order handed to him by the Constitutional Court.
The problem here is that court orders must be obeyed until they are set aside because they are binding.Advocate Erin-Dianne Richards
However, Richards says there are two exceptions:
The first is if the relevant order is appealed - which is not applicable here.Advocate Erin-Dianne Richards
The second is if the court that gave the order had no jurisdiction or no power to give it.Advocate Erin-Dianne Richards
On the second point, Richards says some commentators have suggested that the Constitutional Court did not, in fact, have the jurisdiction to issue the order against Zuma.
However, that is not the basis on which Zuma is refusing to obey the summons, but rather he is saying that the summons was not lawful says Richards.
In a letter to the commission, Zuma's lawyers that to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Zondo "would undermine and invalidate the review application over his decision not to recuse himself."
He seems to suggest that somehow his pending review of the recusal finding of the commission somehow impacts on his duty to obey the court order, that's also not the case.Advocate Erin-Dianne Richards
It's not ideal for the DCJ to be on a collision course with an ex-president, but it would seem that's where we areAdvocate Erin-Dianne Richards
