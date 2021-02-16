Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices





You can spend R20 000 on a phone – its battery will not last much longer than a day.

We imagine cities in lush, green Antarctica, with people still incessantly scrambling for a cable and a plug point.

The future may turn out somewhat less dystopian.

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has designed a machine that can charge multiple devices completely wirelessly.

Chargers and cables - can't live with them, can't live without them. © bacho12345/123rf

The tech is not entirely new; pads or stands for charging have been around for years, but the phone still touches something, so consumers have not adopted it widely.

However, we may all be charging our phones, tablets, and laptops through thin air far sooner than we think.

Remote charging works with a technology called “beamforming” – focussing a wireless signal towards a specific receiving device, rather than having the signal spread in all directions from a broadcast antenna, as it normally would.

The tech only runs on Xiaomi devices, for now, but it may soon be ubiquitous, and we may even one day get electricity wirelessly from 5G towers.

Refilwe Moloto asked Bryan Turner, a data analyst at World Wide Worx, to explain how charging through the air works.

Wireless charges form a beam between the cellphone and the base station to charge the phone… It’s a lot slower than wire-charging… Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx

It only runs on Xiaomi phones… We expect other Android manufacturers to take up this technology as it matures… it will be quite a while before iOS gets it… Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx

Xiaomi accessories… it’s exciting to walk into a room and your Bluetooth earphones, phone and tablets all charge at once. It’s amazing! Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx

[Trends we’re likely to see soon] Cable cutting… a huge rise in Bluetooth tech… everyone will use it… There will probably be 5G base stations with power – so, your network can give you a bit of power. Bryan Turner, data analyst - World Wide Worx

Listen to the interview in the audio below.